Bills vs. Chiefs rivalry: Recapping every Josh Allen-Patrick Mahomes matchup

"So, we meet again, Buzz Lightyear … for the last time!"

Time goes by, but some things remain unchanged. One of those constants is two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs facing three-time Pro Bowler Josh Allen and the Bills in the playoffs, which will happen yet again in Kansas City on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

Since the two became their respective teams' primary quarterbacks in 2018, Buffalo and Kansas City have played eight times, including three times in the postseason. The two teams have played to a 4-4 tie, with the Chiefs going 2-1 in Buffalo and the Bills going 3-2 in Kansas City. But most importantly, the Chiefs have won all three of the playoff meetings.

Here's how each of the eight matchups between Mahomes and Allen have played out.

Oct. 19, 2020: Chiefs 26, Bills 17

The first matchup took place in Buffalo in a game that was moved to Monday afternoon (5 p.m. ET) due to COVID-19. It was the only time that the two quarterbacks played against each other on FOX.

While the lead changed hands in the first half, Kansas City controlled the bulk of the game and got the victory with little difficulty, out-gaining Buffalo in total yards, 466-206. Mahomes finished with a 128.4 passer rating, while completing 80.1% of his passes (21-of-26), with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for 161 yards on 6.2 yards per carry.

These two teams would meet again in a few months.

Jan. 24, 2021 (AFC Championship Game): Chiefs 38, Bills 24

Buffalo jumped out to a two-score lead, as the Bills got a field goal on the opening possession and a touchdown shortly after a muffed punt. The Chiefs then rebounded with three consecutive touchdowns before halftime.

In the second half, Kansas City's offense kept rolling, and Buffalo had to settle for two field goals. Allen accounted for 90.1% of the Bills' total offensive yardage (287 passing yards, 88 rushing).

Mahomes proved to be too much for Buffalo, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns, while completing 76.3% of his passes (29-of-38). Chiefs star wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce combined for 22 receptions for 290 yards and two touchdowns.

Oct. 10, 2021: Bills 38, Chiefs 20

The Bills looked like the team that could dethrone the Chiefs, who had won the AFC in back-to-back seasons (2019 and 2020).

Kansas City led 10-7 with 10 minutes remaining in the second quarter, but never led again. The Chiefs — nor a roughly one-hour weather delay — could slow down Allen, who threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns on just 15 completions, while rushing for 59 yards, one touchdown and pulling off an iconic hurdle. Dawson Knox finished with three receptions for 117 yards and one score, while wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders reeled in two of Allen's touchdown passes.

A pick-six of Mahomes by Bills safety Micah Hyde in the third quarter gave them an insurmountable 31-13 lead. Mahomes finished the game with a 70.9 passer rating.

Jan. 23, 2022 (AFC divisional round): Chiefs 42, Bills 36 (OT)

One of the most dramatic games in NFL history took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bills began the game with an opening-drive touchdown, punching in a score on fourth-and-goal. Kansas City answered with a pair of touchdowns, which Buffalo leveled up to send the game to halftime tied at 14-all.

The Chiefs built a 23-14 lead in the third quarter, but then Allen and wide receiver Gabe Davis connected on a 75-yard touchdown. And with 1:54 remaining in the fourth quarter, Allen and Davis connected again for a go-ahead 27-yard TD. The Chiefs answered back moments later, as Hill ran around Buffalo's defense for a 64-yard receiving touchdown.

But the Bills weren't done just yet, with Allen and Davis connecting for another score, this time on a 19-yard dime with 13 seconds remaining in the game.

Game over, right? Not so fast.

After a touchback, Mahomes got the ball out to Hill for a 19-yard gain. Following a timeout, Mahomes found Kelce for a 25-yard pickup, and Harrison Butker sent the game to overtime with a 49-yard field goal. The Chiefs won the coin-toss and reached the end zone eight plays later as Mahomes hit Kelce for a walk-off, 8-yard score.

The two teams combined for 974 yards of total offense. In the offseason, the NFL implemented a new postseason rule dictating that each team has to possess the ball at least once in overtime.

Oct. 16, 2022: Bills 24, Chiefs 20

Per usual, the two teams played each other down to the wire.

In a game that featured four lead changes, it was the Bills going ahead for good with 1:04 remaining in the game, as Allen and Knox connected for a 14-yard touchdown. Allen threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns, with each of those scores going to a different pass-catcher. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs had 10 receptions for 148 yards and a TD.

Buffalo picked off Mahomes twice, with the second one coming with 51 seconds remaining in the game, helping seal the victory.

However, the Bills and Chiefs would not meet again in the 2022 season.

Dec. 10, 2023: Bills 20, Chiefs 17

Losers of five of their last eight games and coming off an overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Bills needed a win, and they got it.

Buffalo jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first half with a 25-yard touchdown pass from Allen to Cook, as well as a 6-yard touchdown run by the superstar quarterback. While the Bills only tacked on two field goals the rest of the way, it proved to be just enough for them to squeak out a road victory.

Buffalo proceeded to run the table and win the AFC East at 11-6.

Jan. 21, 2024 (AFC divisional round): Chiefs 27, Bills 24

Remarkably, this game ended a five-game stretch of the two teams facing off in Arrowhead Stadium and was the first time that they met in Buffalo in the postseason.

It was a relatively even first half. Allen rushed for two touchdowns and the Bills took a 17-13 lead into halftime. The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter, with the Chiefs then taking the lead on a 4-yard TD run by Isiah Pacheco with 14:20 remaining in the game.

Shortly thereafter, Buffalo failed to convert a fake-punt run by Damar Hamlin, but the Chiefs fumbled two plays later, giving the ball back to the Bills. They went three-and-out, however.

Buffalo out-gained Kansas City in total yards, 368-361, and ran the ball effectively all night (182 rushing yards). The Bills later got into position to tie the game on the other side of the two-minute warning, but Tyler Bass missed a 44-yard field goal, and the Chiefs ran out the clock. A newfound pain for Buffalo.

Nov. 17, 2024: Bills 30, Chiefs 21

The lead changed four times, and the game was in doubt through the third quarter, but Buffalo built a two-score lead in the final period and never looked back.

The defining moment of the game came with 2:27 remaining. Faced with a fourth-and-2 on Kansas City's 26-yard line, Buffalo elected to go for it, and Allen bulldozed through the Chiefs' defense for a 26-yard rushing touchdown, which put the game away.

The Bills intercepted Mahomes twice and out-gained the Chiefs in total yards, 366-259. In doing so, Buffalo delivered the Chiefs their first loss of the season and ended their 15-game winning streak.

