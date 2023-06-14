National Football League
Anthony Richardson channels Marshawn Lynch: 'I'm just here so I won't get fined'
Updated Jun. 14, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET

Anthony Richardson, the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has all the jokes.

After team workouts, Richardson answered a reporter's question with Marshawn Lynch's infamous "I'm just here so I won't get fined" response.

Of course, Richardson swiftly smiled, assuring the Colts' media members that it was just a joke, but not before getting a rise out of the room with laughs.

The only person who knew the 21-year-old quarterback would hit the media with this classic response is Richardson's mother, whom he told before the interview.

In 2015, Lynch was threatened with a $500,000 fine if he chose to skip Super Bowl XLIX Media Day, leading to his famous declaration. Lynch answered every question asked of him with the same response. 

