National Football League Anthony Richardson channels Marshawn Lynch: 'I'm just here so I won't get fined' Updated Jun. 14, 2023 1:37 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Anthony Richardson, the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has all the jokes.

After team workouts, Richardson answered a reporter's question with Marshawn Lynch's infamous "I'm just here so I won't get fined" response.

Of course, Richardson swiftly smiled, assuring the Colts' media members that it was just a joke, but not before getting a rise out of the room with laughs.

The only person who knew the 21-year-old quarterback would hit the media with this classic response is Richardson's mother, whom he told before the interview.

In 2015, Lynch was threatened with a $500,000 fine if he chose to skip Super Bowl XLIX Media Day, leading to his famous declaration. Lynch answered every question asked of him with the same response.

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson National Football League

share