Anthony Richardson channels Marshawn Lynch: 'I'm just here so I won't get fined'
Anthony Richardson, the quarterback the Indianapolis Colts made the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has all the jokes.
After team workouts, Richardson answered a reporter's question with Marshawn Lynch's infamous "I'm just here so I won't get fined" response.
Of course, Richardson swiftly smiled, assuring the Colts' media members that it was just a joke, but not before getting a rise out of the room with laughs.
The only person who knew the 21-year-old quarterback would hit the media with this classic response is Richardson's mother, whom he told before the interview.
In 2015, Lynch was threatened with a $500,000 fine if he chose to skip Super Bowl XLIX Media Day, leading to his famous declaration. Lynch answered every question asked of him with the same response.
