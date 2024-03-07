National Football League AFC East Division odds: Dolphins, Jets look to finally overtake Bills Published Mar. 7, 2024 11:34 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After a chaotic finish in the division last season, the Buffalo Bills are favorites to repeat as AFC East champions.

In the final regular-season game of the 2023-24 season, the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 21-14 to clinch the division, despite Miami holding the top spot in the standings entering the game.

The win equaled Buffalo's fourth-straight AFC East crown.

Will the Bills make it a fifth straight?

Let's take a look at the current oddsboard at DraftKings Sportsbook.

AFC EAST DIVISION WINNER ODDS: *

Buffalo Bills: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Miami Dolphins: +180 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

New York Jets: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

New England Patriots: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

* odds as of 3/7/24

The Dolphins sat atop the division standings for the majority of last season.

However, the Bills beat the Dolphins in both of their division matchups.

Let's take a look at the key points to know regarding each AFC East squad next season.

BUFFALO BILLS

2023-24 division finish: 1st (4-2)

Bottom line: The Bills started off 1-2 in the division before winning their last three and stealing the crown from Miami in the final game of the season. Still, they lost to the Jets without Aaron Rodgers and at lowly New England, which opened the door for the Dolphins in the first place. Is next year the year Miami or a healthy Jets squad finally breaks through?

MIAMI DOLPHINS

2023-24 division finish: 2nd (4-2)

Bottom line: Miami had it, then lost it. The Dolphins have finished second in the division in back to back years, and both of their AFC East losses this past season came at the hands of Buffalo. If they could have split with the Bills, the division would have been theirs, as they outscored the Patriots and Jets 119-47 in their four other division contests. Miami will have to finally overcome Buffalo.

NEW YORK JETS

2023-24 division finish: 3rd (2-4)

Bottom line: Simply put, Rodgers is back, and it will be up to him to push the Jets past Miami and Buffalo. Can the future first-ballot Hall of Famer revive a New York franchise that has finished last in the division four of the past five years?

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

2023-24 division finish: 4th (2-4)

Bottom line: The Pats won the division 17 times between 2001 and 2019, equaling the most dominant division run in NFL history. However, they haven't finished above .500 in the division in the past four years. Now, Bill Belichick is out, Jerod Mayo is in as head coach, and the Patriots haven't decided on their starting quarterback. It could be another rough year for rebuilding New England.

