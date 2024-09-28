National Football League 49ers vs. Patriots 2024 Prediction, Odds, Expert Pick Updated Sep. 28, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The San Francisco 49ers (1-2) are considered favorites (-10.5) according to the bookmakers ahead of their game against the New England Patriots (1-2) on September 29, 2024, starting at 4:05 p.m. ET, airing on FOX. The matchup has an over/under of 40.5 points.

Keep up with the 2024 NFL season on FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julian Edelman on how Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs compared to TB12-Wes Welker | The Herd FOX Sports NFL analyst Julian Edelman joins Colin Cowherd to discuss how Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs parallels Tom Brady's connection with other receivers after Wes Welker's departure.

49ers vs. Patriots Odds & Betting Lines

49ers vs Patriots Betting Information updated as of September 27, 2024, 2:34 p.m. ET. Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds 49ers -10.5 -108 -112 40.5 -112 -108

49ers vs. Patriots Prediction & Pick

Pick ATS: Pick Em

Pick OU: Under (40.5)

Prediction: 49ers 25 - Patriots 15

How to Watch San Francisco vs. New England

Game Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

Location: Santa Clara, California

TV: Watch on FOX

Live Boxscore: FOX Sports

Pick by FOX Sports Betting Analyst Chris Fallica:

Last week’s loss at the Rams was awful and inexcusable for the Niners, even with all the injuries. To blow a two-TD lead against a team with as many key injuries as the Rams just can't happen. Fortunately, the Niners get one of the worst teams in the league at home as a get-right spot. The Patriots O-Line against the Jets was downright awful and I can't see it getting much better here. S.F. gets up early and rolls to a blowout win.

PICK: 49ers (-10.5) to win by more than 10.5 points

Read More NFL Predictions For This Week

49ers vs. Patriots Recent Matchups

Over their last four meetings, New England has three wins against San Francisco.

San Francisco has been outscored by 29 points in its last four tilts against New England.

San Francisco Betting Info

This year San Francisco has one win against the spread.

San Francisco games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

When playing as the moneyline favorite, the 49ers are 1-2, earning a victory 33.3% of the time.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 85.7%.

49ers Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 267.7 (803) 1 Rush yards 139.7 (419) 10 Points scored 24.3 (73) 9 Pass yards against 217.7 (653) 20 Rush yards against 104.0 (312) 9 Points allowed 23.0 (69) 21

San Francisco's Key Players

Offense

Brock Purdy ranks third in the NFL with 842 passing yards in three games this year, averaging 280.7 per game with a 72.6% completion percentage and four touchdowns (10th in the NFL) against one interception.

He has tacked on 64 rushing yards (21.3 per game) without a touchdown on the ground.

Jordan Mason's rushing statline this season includes 324 yards (second in the NFL) and two TDs. He is averaging 108.0 yards per game and 4.8 per attempt (16th in the NFL).

In the passing game, Jauan Jennings , has racked up 276 receiving yards (fifth in the NFL) and three touchdowns (first in the NFL) after catching 18 balls (10th in the NFL) on 21 targets. Per game, he's averaging 92.0 yards and 6.0 receptions in three games.

Deebo Samuel has 13 receptions for 164 yards and zero touchdowns. He's been targeted 19 times in the passing game, and averages 6.5 receptions and 82.0 yards in two games played.

Defense

New England Betting Info

New England has put together a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving New England has hit the over once this year.

This season, the Patriots have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.

The Patriots have a 18.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Patriots Stats

Stat Average (Total) Rank Pass yards 102.0 (306) 32 Rush yards 144.3 (433) 8 Points scored 13.0 (39) 31 Pass yards against 244.3 (733) 27 Rush yards against 83.0 (249) 5 Points allowed 19.0 (57) 10

New England's Key Players

Offense

Rhamondre Stevenson averages 74.7 rushing yards per game this year (224 total yards), while scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Jacoby Brissett has 368 passing yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions. His completion percentage is 60.9% and he averages 122.7 yards per game and 5.3 per attempt.

He has also added 38 rushing yards (third on the Patriots), with zero touchdowns on the ground (averaging 12.7 yards per game and 4.2 per carry).

So far this season through three games, Antonio Gibson has racked up 143 rushing yards (second on the Patriots), but has not scored a rushing touchdown. He averages 47.7 yards per game and 6.2 per attempt (third in the NFL).

Hunter Henry has 12 catches for 136 yards without a receiving touchdown. He averages 4.0 yards per game through three games and has been targeted 18 times.

Defense

Keion White's 2024 showing includes 17 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and four sacks through three games. He is second on the Patriots in tackles.

Kyle Dugger has 16 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack. He is fourth on the Patriots in tackles.

Jonathan Jones has 18 tackles in the 2024 campaign. He leads the Patriots in tackles.

Jahlani Tavai has 17 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one pass defended.

FOX Sports created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox?

Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience San Francisco 49ers New England Patriots

share