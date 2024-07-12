National Football League 49ers' Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle expect Brandon Aiyuk on team in 2024 Published Jul. 12, 2024 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Brandon Aiyuk's contract saga with the San Francisco 49ers has taken twists and turns throughout the offseason, but a pair of players who line up alongside the star receiver share a common sentiment: They feel that Aiyuk will be with the team in 2024.

"I totally see it from both sides," fullback and eight-time Pro Bowler Kyle Juszczyk told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday. "I support [Aiyuk] as a friend and as a teammate to try and get whatever he thinks he deserves and what he wants, and what is going to make him the most comfortable going forward. I really do think they will get it done with the Niners because he wants to be a Niner, they want him to be a Niner, and those are the two most important things.

"When you have that want on both sides, I think eventually you'll get it done."

Tight end George Kittle recently said on "The Rich Eisen Show" that he's "not concerned" with the Aiyuk situation and that he thinks the receiver will stay with San Francisco.

Aiyuk is entering the final season of his rookie deal that will pay him $14.1 million for the upcoming season. While he has said that he "for sure" wants to remain with the 49ers, Aiyuk has also said that the Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers would be his most likely landing spots if a trade materialized. After rumors that San Francisco had discussed a deal with Washington before the draft, Aiyuk mocked the team's stance that the 49ers weren't talking about trades involving him on Instagram.

More recently, Aiyuk posted a video of Washington rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former teammate at Arizona State, at Commanders practice.

Aiyuk is coming off his best season in the NFL, reeling in 75 receptions for 1,342 yards (17.9 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns across 16 regular-season games. In San Francisco's three postseason games, he totaled just nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Regarding San Francisco's contractual commitments on offense, running back Christian McCaffrey signed a two-year, $38 million extension earlier this offseason. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is entering the second season of a three-year, $71.6 million deal. Kittle has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $75 million deal, and quarterback Brock Purdy has two seasons remaining on his rookie deal.

As possible insurance for Aiyuk's departure, San Francisco selected Florida wide receiver Ricky Pearsall with the No. 31 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The value of wide receivers has exploded this offseason. Justin Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings. Amon-Ra. St. Brown signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Detroit Lions. Calvin Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Tennessee Titans. Jaylen Waddle signed a three-year, $84.8 million extension with the Miami Dolphins. Nico Collins signed a three-year, $72.8 million extension with the Houston Texans. The Philadelphia Eagles extended A.J. Brown (three-year, $96 million deal) and DeVonta Smith (three-year, $75 million deal).

Whether Aiyuk will join that group is yet to be determined.

