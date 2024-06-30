National Football League
Brandon Aiyuk 'for sure' wants to stay with 49ers despite contract stalemate
Brandon Aiyuk 'for sure' wants to stay with 49ers despite contract stalemate

Published Jun. 30, 2024 5:13 p.m. ET

Brandon Aiyuk is still hoping to suit up in red and gold this fall amid stalled contract negotiations with San Francisco, saying he's "for sure" ready to play for the Niners despite the two sides being unable to agree on an extension thus far.

The 26-year-old revealed provided insight about his NFL future when asked what jersey he'll be wearing this season on a recent edition of "Pivot Podcast."

"If I were to take a guess, probably a Niners uniform," Aiyuk said. "If not a Niners uniform, probably a Washington Commanders uniform. If not a Washington Commanders uniform, then probably a [Pittsburgh] Steelers uniform."

Aiyuk, who's entering the final year of his rookie deal, is coming off a 75-catch, 1,342-yard, seven-touchdown season. 

The star wide receiver is slated to count $14.124 million against the salary cap in 2024. He didn't participate in OTAs and skipped mandatory minicamp, which could potentially cost him over $101,000 in fines.

"Right now, I'm in the right place, … right spot with the right quarterback," he added, "but we're not on the right terms."

Aiyuk also provided some background on what the negotiations have looked like so far. 

"They (the Niners) told me that they didn't think that we're on the same page, and that they didn't believe we were going to, and that was about it at that time," he said. "But it's part of it, it's part of that contract negotiations, trying to sway stuff in either direction, so whether that's 100 percent true or not, I guess that's still to find out."

