2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the Value of Every Position in the Pro Game

With the NFL Draft less than a month away, it is the perfect time to delve into how team-builders around the league assign positional value across the board. As the NFL continues to trend toward a pass-centric approach, with franchise quarterbacks expected to carry their teams to victory, executives, scouts and coaches are building rosters focused on helping the QB1 spark a title run.

As a former NFL player and scout, here is how I rank the importance of every position on the field in today's game, which provides a blueprint for how I would build my roster. The value of the 25 positions is listed in descending order and each includes three notable examples of the best in the league.

25. Return Specialist

The implementation of the dynamic kickoff has brought the return specialist back into prominence. Teams looking to upgrade their starting field position or boost their offensive output are willing to pour resources into the position to elevate the kicking game.

Three of the best:

Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans

KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys

Kene Nwangwu, New York Jets

After being named USFL MVP in 2022, KaVontae Turpin has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams as the Cowboys' kick returner. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)

24. Punter

The significant field position exchange on punts is often overlooked, but astute coaches will utilize this aspect of the kicking game to set their respective teams up for success. With directional kicking and ball placement, particularly inside the 10-yard line, coveted at a premium, the top punters are hot commodities on the open market.

Three of the best:

Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tress Way, Washington Commanders

Jack Fox, Detroit Lions

23. Kicker

The long-distance kicking boom has elevated the profile of placekickers. As valued point scorers, kickers have played a major role in the offensive explosion around the league.

Three of the best:

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys

Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars

Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs

After winning back-to-back USFL championships with the Birmingham Stallions, Brandon Aubrey became a long-distance star for the Cowboys, kicking an NFL-record six field goals of 60-plus yards. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

22. Wide Receiver 3

The third receiver on the field flies under the radar but is a big part of an explosive offense due to his ability to dominate matchups against slot cornerbacks, strong safeties and linebackers. As a designated gadget player on screens, fly sweeps and reverses, the WR3 typically has a small menu of plays on the call sheet designed to impact the game in pivotal moments.

Three of the best:

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

21. Nose Tackle

The importance of stopping the run has diminished, but the presence of a hole-clogger with imposing size and strength in the middle of the defensive line remains a top priority for team-builders. If the super-sized run stopper can also push the pocket as an interior pass rusher, the defense can play at an elite level with a disruptive force at the point of attack.

Three of the best:

Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants

Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles

Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks

20. Free Safety

The increased utilization of split-safety defenses has minimized the free safety’s role as a deep middle defender, but top-notch safeties continue to impact the game as umbrella defenders. With deep defenders instructed to keep the ball in front of them and make their plays on tips or overthrown passes, the job description no longer prioritizes playmaking as it used to.

Three of the best:

Minkah Fitzpatrick, New York Jets

Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers

Kevin Byard, New England Patriots

With the Bears last season, Kevin Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)

19. Nickel Cornerback

The Nickel, or "Star," position features a collection of hybrid players utilizing a diverse set of skills to get the job done. Whether it is a cornerback aligned in the slot to lock down WR3s, while also enhancing the pass rush as a second-level blitzer, or a safety aligned in the box to match up with tight ends or act as an additional run defender, the slot corner position has become a key spot on a championship-caliber defense.

Three of the best:

Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens

Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts

Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks

18. Right Guard

Playing on the right side of the line is all about the production in the running game. Big, physical interior blockers with nimble feet are featured prominently on gap-scheme runs, with the guard instructed to down block or pull around the corner to nail second-level defenders on the run.

Three of the best:

Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs

Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos

Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons

17. Left Guard

The tone-setters for most offensive lines are positioned on the interior. While the list below features heavy-handed interior blockers with the size, strength and balance to bully defenders at the point of attack, the athleticism of a left guard enables teams to incorporate zone-based run calls to attack the perimeter from every angle.

Three of the best:

Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts

Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears

Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys

16. Center

Controlling the game from the middle of the line is the most important part of the center’s role. From making all the calls and adjustments at the line of scrimmage to stalemating the monstrous nose tackle, the center’s ability to win his matchup utilizing his brains and brawn is a big part of his team’s success.

Three of the best:

Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs

Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins

Tyler Linderbaum, Las Vegas Raiders

After making three straight Pro Bowls with the Ravens, Tyler Linderbaum signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders, a record for a center. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

15. Right Cornerback

As more offensive coordinators embrace a pass-heavy approach with quarterbacks and pass-catchers playing "pitch-and-catch" on the perimeter, defensive coaches are placing a greater value on blind-side cover guys. With right cornerbacks assigned to cover the "X" against 3x1 formations — isolating a corner against a receiver while the rest of the defense focuses on the three-receiver side — the position features blue-chip personnel on an elite defense.

Three of the best:

Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos

Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers

Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots

14. Weak-side Linebacker

The presence and impact of a disruptive linebacker with elite "hit, run and cover" skills is undervalued. Teams want to feature more dynamic, second-level athletes prominently in the blitz game and as a part of tricky coverages designed to cloud the picture for quarterbacks.

Three of the best:

Devin Lloyd, Carolina Panthers

Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles

Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers

13. Tight End

The number of basketball-like athletes thriving at the tight end spot has changed how some offensive coordinators approach the game, particularly with multi-tight-end formations creating chaos for defensive playcallers across the league. By placing multiple big-bodied pass-catchers in run-heavy and bunch formations, offensive wizards are using athletic tight ends to dictate coverage matchups and create big-play opportunities in the passing game.

Three of the best:

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

Arizona's Trey McBride set a single-season NFL record for tight ends with 119 catches in 2025. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

12. Strong Safety

The box-area defender has gained importance due to the emergence of the ultra-athletic pass-catching tight end down the seams and the dual-threat quarterback in the backfield. With the super-sized safeties possessing cornerback-like cover skills and "hit-stick" abilities like a linebacker, there is a reason more teams are utilizing various multi-safety personnel packages with the strong safety deployed near the box.

Three of the best:

Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers

Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens

Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals

11. Mike Linebacker

Despite the diminished role of the running game, defensive coordinators continue to prioritize high-IQ "MIKE" backers as essential parts of the defensive puzzle. With the middle linebacker expected to serve as the traffic cop and enforcer between the hashes, the job requires an athletic playmaker with hit, run and cover skills between the tackles.

Three of the best:

Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers

Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns

10. Running Back

The devaluation of the running back by some coaches and systems has flipped the league on its head, but astute offensive minds are creating and exploiting mismatches with their RB1. If the running back can put points on the board as a runner and receiver, he becomes a key chess piece for offensive coordinators to utilize in pivotal situations.

Three of the best:

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

9. Right Tackle

As defensive coordinators began placing elite pass rushers at left defensive end/left outside linebacker to take advantage of heavy-footed right tackles, offensive gurus quickly adjusted by installing ultra-athletic pass blockers on the right side.

Three of the best:

Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions

Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles

Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

8. Wide Receiver 2

Most offenses need a specialist to fill the role opposite the No. 1 receiver. Whether the WR2 is a speedster acting as the designated vertical threat or a chain mover expected to handle the dirty work between the hashes, the backside receiver is a valuable asset to the potent passing game.

Three of the best:

George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles

George Pickens broke out with an All-Pro season for the Cowboys, who placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him before the start of free agency. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7. Designated Pass Rusher 2

The top defenses typically feature a Batman and Robin combination on the edges to share the pass-rushing duties. Though the sidekick lacks some of the elite pass-rushing tools of his partner, the best complementary rushers possess the speed or power to routinely win their one-on-one matchups when opponents send the protection to the DPR1’s side.

Three of the best:

Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans

Chase Young, New Orleans Saints

Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

6. Defensive Tackle

The presence of an interior pass rusher is an essential part of the defensive puzzle in a passing league. As more teams utilize various quick-rhythm throws to negate the outside pass rush, the presence of an athletic defensive tackle with pass-rush skills disrupts the quarterback’s play within the pocket.

Three of the best:

Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans

Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs

Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles

5. Left Cornerback

Facing a barrage of throws in his direction requires elite cover skills and a fighter’s mentality. Although some of the blue-chip corners will "travel" with the opponent’s No. 1 receiver, the traditional approach places the defense’s top cornerback on the left side.

Three of the best:

Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks

Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans

Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon can not only cover the opponent's WR1, he was a nightmare for Patriots QB Drake Maye in the Super Bowl as a blitzer. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

4. Wide Receiver 1

The NFL’s transformation to a passing league has made perimeter playmakers essential pieces to the championship puzzle. With WR1s capable of making their mark against loaded zones or double coverage, the presence of an elite pass-catcher makes life easier for the quarterback and the offense’s supporting cast.

Three of the best:

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

3. Left Tackle

Finding an elite blindside protector is a top priority for team-builders with a franchise quarterback in the lineup. As the league continues to primarily feature right-handed passers, the left tackle spot remains one of the marquee positions on the team.

Three of the best:

Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles

2. Designated Pass Rusher 1

Knocking down the quarterback early and often is the top priority of defensive coordinators around the league. By disrupting the timing and rhythm of the passing game with their persistent pressure, blue-chip pass rushers can single-handedly destroy offensive game plans while protecting the rest of the defense.

Three of the best:

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

1. Quarterback

There is no disputing the impact of the quarterback’s play on the outcome of games. The elite quarterbacks not only tilt the field in their team’s favor, but they also have the ability to rescue their team with late-game heroics.

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams