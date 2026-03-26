2026 NFL Draft: Ranking the Value of Every Position in the Pro Game
With the NFL Draft less than a month away, it is the perfect time to delve into how team-builders around the league assign positional value across the board. As the NFL continues to trend toward a pass-centric approach, with franchise quarterbacks expected to carry their teams to victory, executives, scouts and coaches are building rosters focused on helping the QB1 spark a title run.
As a former NFL player and scout, here is how I rank the importance of every position on the field in today's game, which provides a blueprint for how I would build my roster. The value of the 25 positions is listed in descending order and each includes three notable examples of the best in the league.
25. Return Specialist
The implementation of the dynamic kickoff has brought the return specialist back into prominence. Teams looking to upgrade their starting field position or boost their offensive output are willing to pour resources into the position to elevate the kicking game.
Three of the best:
Chimere Dike, Tennessee Titans
KaVontae Turpin, Dallas Cowboys
Kene Nwangwu, New York Jets
After being named USFL MVP in 2022, KaVontae Turpin has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams as the Cowboys' kick returner. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Getty Images)
24. Punter
The significant field position exchange on punts is often overlooked, but astute coaches will utilize this aspect of the kicking game to set their respective teams up for success. With directional kicking and ball placement, particularly inside the 10-yard line, coveted at a premium, the top punters are hot commodities on the open market.
Three of the best:
Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
Tress Way, Washington Commanders
Jack Fox, Detroit Lions
23. Kicker
The long-distance kicking boom has elevated the profile of placekickers. As valued point scorers, kickers have played a major role in the offensive explosion around the league.
Three of the best:
Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys
Cam Little, Jacksonville Jaguars
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
After winning back-to-back USFL championships with the Birmingham Stallions, Brandon Aubrey became a long-distance star for the Cowboys, kicking an NFL-record six field goals of 60-plus yards. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
22. Wide Receiver 3
The third receiver on the field flies under the radar but is a big part of an explosive offense due to his ability to dominate matchups against slot cornerbacks, strong safeties and linebackers. As a designated gadget player on screens, fly sweeps and reverses, the WR3 typically has a small menu of plays on the call sheet designed to impact the game in pivotal moments.
Three of the best:
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts
Rashid Shaheed, Seattle Seahawks
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
21. Nose Tackle
The importance of stopping the run has diminished, but the presence of a hole-clogger with imposing size and strength in the middle of the defensive line remains a top priority for team-builders. If the super-sized run stopper can also push the pocket as an interior pass rusher, the defense can play at an elite level with a disruptive force at the point of attack.
Three of the best:
Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Jordan Davis, Philadelphia Eagles
Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks
20. Free Safety
The increased utilization of split-safety defenses has minimized the free safety’s role as a deep middle defender, but top-notch safeties continue to impact the game as umbrella defenders. With deep defenders instructed to keep the ball in front of them and make their plays on tips or overthrown passes, the job description no longer prioritizes playmaking as it used to.
Three of the best:
Minkah Fitzpatrick, New York Jets
Jalen Ramsey, Pittsburgh Steelers
Kevin Byard, New England Patriots
With the Bears last season, Kevin Byard led the NFL with seven interceptions. (Photo by Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
19. Nickel Cornerback
The Nickel, or "Star," position features a collection of hybrid players utilizing a diverse set of skills to get the job done. Whether it is a cornerback aligned in the slot to lock down WR3s, while also enhancing the pass rush as a second-level blitzer, or a safety aligned in the box to match up with tight ends or act as an additional run defender, the slot corner position has become a key spot on a championship-caliber defense.
Three of the best:
Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore Ravens
Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis Colts
Nick Emmanwori, Seattle Seahawks
18. Right Guard
Playing on the right side of the line is all about the production in the running game. Big, physical interior blockers with nimble feet are featured prominently on gap-scheme runs, with the guard instructed to down block or pull around the corner to nail second-level defenders on the run.
Three of the best:
Trey Smith, Kansas City Chiefs
Quinn Meinerz, Denver Broncos
Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
17. Left Guard
The tone-setters for most offensive lines are positioned on the interior. While the list below features heavy-handed interior blockers with the size, strength and balance to bully defenders at the point of attack, the athleticism of a left guard enables teams to incorporate zone-based run calls to attack the perimeter from every angle.
Three of the best:
Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis Colts
Joe Thuney, Chicago Bears
Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys
16. Center
Controlling the game from the middle of the line is the most important part of the center’s role. From making all the calls and adjustments at the line of scrimmage to stalemating the monstrous nose tackle, the center’s ability to win his matchup utilizing his brains and brawn is a big part of his team’s success.
Three of the best:
Creed Humphrey, Kansas City Chiefs
Aaron Brewer, Miami Dolphins
Tyler Linderbaum, Las Vegas Raiders
After making three straight Pro Bowls with the Ravens, Tyler Linderbaum signed a three-year, $81 million contract with the Raiders, a record for a center. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
15. Right Cornerback
As more offensive coordinators embrace a pass-heavy approach with quarterbacks and pass-catchers playing "pitch-and-catch" on the perimeter, defensive coaches are placing a greater value on blind-side cover guys. With right cornerbacks assigned to cover the "X" against 3x1 formations — isolating a corner against a receiver while the rest of the defense focuses on the three-receiver side — the position features blue-chip personnel on an elite defense.
Three of the best:
Patrick Surtain, Denver Broncos
Jaycee Horn, Carolina Panthers
Christian Gonzalez, New England Patriots
14. Weak-side Linebacker
The presence and impact of a disruptive linebacker with elite "hit, run and cover" skills is undervalued. Teams want to feature more dynamic, second-level athletes prominently in the blitz game and as a part of tricky coverages designed to cloud the picture for quarterbacks.
Three of the best:
Devin Lloyd, Carolina Panthers
Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
Dre Greenlaw, San Francisco 49ers
13. Tight End
The number of basketball-like athletes thriving at the tight end spot has changed how some offensive coordinators approach the game, particularly with multi-tight-end formations creating chaos for defensive playcallers across the league. By placing multiple big-bodied pass-catchers in run-heavy and bunch formations, offensive wizards are using athletic tight ends to dictate coverage matchups and create big-play opportunities in the passing game.
Three of the best:
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders
Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
Arizona's Trey McBride set a single-season NFL record for tight ends with 119 catches in 2025. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
12. Strong Safety
The box-area defender has gained importance due to the emergence of the ultra-athletic pass-catching tight end down the seams and the dual-threat quarterback in the backfield. With the super-sized safeties possessing cornerback-like cover skills and "hit-stick" abilities like a linebacker, there is a reason more teams are utilizing various multi-safety personnel packages with the strong safety deployed near the box.
Three of the best:
Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers
Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals
11. Mike Linebacker
Despite the diminished role of the running game, defensive coordinators continue to prioritize high-IQ "MIKE" backers as essential parts of the defensive puzzle. With the middle linebacker expected to serve as the traffic cop and enforcer between the hashes, the job requires an athletic playmaker with hit, run and cover skills between the tackles.
Three of the best:
Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
Carson Schwesinger, Cleveland Browns
10. Running Back
The devaluation of the running back by some coaches and systems has flipped the league on its head, but astute offensive minds are creating and exploiting mismatches with their RB1. If the running back can put points on the board as a runner and receiver, he becomes a key chess piece for offensive coordinators to utilize in pivotal situations.
Three of the best:
Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers
Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions
9. Right Tackle
As defensive coordinators began placing elite pass rushers at left defensive end/left outside linebacker to take advantage of heavy-footed right tackles, offensive gurus quickly adjusted by installing ultra-athletic pass blockers on the right side.
Three of the best:
Penei Sewell, Detroit Lions
Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers
8. Wide Receiver 2
Most offenses need a specialist to fill the role opposite the No. 1 receiver. Whether the WR2 is a speedster acting as the designated vertical threat or a chain mover expected to handle the dirty work between the hashes, the backside receiver is a valuable asset to the potent passing game.
Three of the best:
George Pickens, Dallas Cowboys
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
George Pickens broke out with an All-Pro season for the Cowboys, who placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on him before the start of free agency. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
7. Designated Pass Rusher 2
The top defenses typically feature a Batman and Robin combination on the edges to share the pass-rushing duties. Though the sidekick lacks some of the elite pass-rushing tools of his partner, the best complementary rushers possess the speed or power to routinely win their one-on-one matchups when opponents send the protection to the DPR1’s side.
Three of the best:
Danielle Hunter, Houston Texans
Chase Young, New Orleans Saints
Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams
6. Defensive Tackle
The presence of an interior pass rusher is an essential part of the defensive puzzle in a passing league. As more teams utilize various quick-rhythm throws to negate the outside pass rush, the presence of an athletic defensive tackle with pass-rush skills disrupts the quarterback’s play within the pocket.
Three of the best:
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Jalen Carter, Philadelphia Eagles
5. Left Cornerback
Facing a barrage of throws in his direction requires elite cover skills and a fighter’s mentality. Although some of the blue-chip corners will "travel" with the opponent’s No. 1 receiver, the traditional approach places the defense’s top cornerback on the left side.
Three of the best:
Devon Witherspoon, Seattle Seahawks
Derek Stingley Jr., Houston Texans
Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles
Seahawks corner Devon Witherspoon can not only cover the opponent's WR1, he was a nightmare for Patriots QB Drake Maye in the Super Bowl as a blitzer. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
4. Wide Receiver 1
The NFL’s transformation to a passing league has made perimeter playmakers essential pieces to the championship puzzle. With WR1s capable of making their mark against loaded zones or double coverage, the presence of an elite pass-catcher makes life easier for the quarterback and the offense’s supporting cast.
Three of the best:
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
3. Left Tackle
Finding an elite blindside protector is a top priority for team-builders with a franchise quarterback in the lineup. As the league continues to primarily feature right-handed passers, the left tackle spot remains one of the marquee positions on the team.
Three of the best:
Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
2. Designated Pass Rusher 1
Knocking down the quarterback early and often is the top priority of defensive coordinators around the league. By disrupting the timing and rhythm of the passing game with their persistent pressure, blue-chip pass rushers can single-handedly destroy offensive game plans while protecting the rest of the defense.
Three of the best:
Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns
Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers
1. Quarterback
There is no disputing the impact of the quarterback’s play on the outcome of games. The elite quarterbacks not only tilt the field in their team’s favor, but they also have the ability to rescue their team with late-game heroics.
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills
Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams
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