2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs-Eagles scoring props

Super Bowl LIX on FOX kicks off in less than two weeks, and bettors are diving into the odds for the Big Game between the Chiefs and Eagles.

Ahead of kickoff, fans can wager on markets like Super Bowl futures and on Super Bowl MVP.

But at DraftKings Sportsbook, there's a market dedicated to scoring props for both teams.

Let's check out the odds as of Jan. 28.

Any Team to Score 30+ points

Yes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)

Any Team to Score 40+ points

Yes: +700 (bet $10 to score $80 total)

No: -1600 (bet $10 to score $10.63 total)

Either Team to Score Three Unanswered Times

Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)

No: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Is this year's Chiefs squad the best version of the reigning champs?

Last to Score

Chiefs: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Eagles: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Special Teams or Defensive Touchdown Scored

Yes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

No: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Will there be an Octopus?

Yes: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)

