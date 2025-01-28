2025 Super Bowl LIX odds: Chiefs-Eagles scoring props
Super Bowl LIX on FOX kicks off in less than two weeks, and bettors are diving into the odds for the Big Game between the Chiefs and Eagles.
Ahead of kickoff, fans can wager on markets like Super Bowl futures and on Super Bowl MVP.
But at DraftKings Sportsbook, there's a market dedicated to scoring props for both teams.
Let's check out the odds as of Jan. 28.
Any Team to Score 30+ points
Yes: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
No: -130 (bet $10 to win $17.69 total)
Any Team to Score 40+ points
Yes: +700 (bet $10 to score $80 total)
No: -1600 (bet $10 to score $10.63 total)
Either Team to Score Three Unanswered Times
Yes: -160 (bet $10 to win $16.25 total)
No: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Last to Score
Chiefs: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)
Eagles: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
Special Teams or Defensive Touchdown Scored
Yes: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
No: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Will there be an Octopus?
Yes: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
No: -4000 (bet $10 to win $10.25 total)
