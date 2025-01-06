National Football League Super Bowl LIX MVP odds: Mahomes, Goff favored ahead of Wild Card Weekend Published Jan. 6, 2025 6:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

First comes the regular-season NFL MVP, then comes the Super Bowl MVP.

The first MVP of the NFL season has yet to be decided — will it be Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? — but that doesn't mean the odds for the second MVP shouldn't be considered. Here are the early Super Bowl MVP odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 6.

Super Bowl MVP 2025

Patrick Mahomes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Jared Goff: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Josh Allen: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lamar Jackson: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Jalen Hurts: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Jahmyr Gibbs: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Sam Darnold: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Saquon Barkley: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

To no one's surprise, two-time regular-season MVP and three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is atop the oddsboard — presumably because he's Patrick Mahomes, but it could also be because his team has the best chance to make it to the Super Bowl out of the AFC, according to the odds.

Kansas City — the top seed in the AFC — has won the last two Super Bowls, and Mahomes was the MVP in each.

Second on the board is Jared Goff, quarterback of the top seed in the NFC, the Detroit Lions.

While the Chiefs are favored to make it out of the AFC, the Lions are actually favored to win it all, which tips things in Goff's favor.

Following Mahomes and Goff on the oddsboard are Allen and Jackson, the two favorites to win regular-season MVP, followed by Philly QB Jalen Hurts.

Two non-quarterbacks fall into the top eight on the oddsboard, in Detroit running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

