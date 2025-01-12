National Football League
Super Bowl LIX odds: Lions favored to win it all; Texans, Ravens rise
Super Bowl LIX odds: Lions favored to win it all; Texans, Ravens rise

Updated Jan. 12, 2025 3:30 p.m. ET

Super Bowl LIX is merely months away, set for Feb. 9 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Now that the playoffs have begun, let's check out the latest Super Bowl odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 11.

Super Bowl LIX Odds

Detroit Lions: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
Kansas City Chiefs: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Baltimore Ravens: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Buffalo Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Philadelphia Eagles: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Minnesota Vikings: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)
Green Bay Packers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)
Houston Texans: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)
Washington Commanders: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Los Angeles Rams: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)
Denver Broncos: +6500 (bet $10 to win $660 total)

The Lions are the top seed in the NFC after a Week 18 win over Minnesota, and that victory propelled them to the top of the Super Bowl oddsboard, just ahead of the top seed in the AFC, the defending-champion Chiefs. 

There has been slight movement on the board after the first two wild-card games. 

The Texans knocked off the Chargers 32-12 on Saturday, and moved from +8000 to +4000. 

Then, the Ravens beat the Steelers 28-14 to close Saturday. With that, they moved from +550 to +400 on the oddsboard, remaining in third.

