2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams
NFL rosters are officially set at 53, so now it's time for teams to name their captains for the 2025 season.
Most teams choose captains for the entire season, although there are a few teams that do it on a weekly basis.
The Chiefs, Commanders, Ravens and Seahawks have not named captains under their current head coaches. On the other hand, the Bills named two players, while some teams have as many as eight.
Here's the full list, as of Sept. 1.
2025 NFL Captains
49ers: Likely to be announced later this week.
Bears: Likely to be announced later this week.
Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, C Ted Karras, T Orlando Brown Jr., DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, LB Logan Wilson
Bills: QB Josh Allen, LB Terrel Bernard
Broncos: Likely to be announced later this week.
Browns: QB Joe Flacco, G Joel Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, P Corey Bojorquez
Buccaneers: Likely to be announced later this week.
Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, C Hjalte Froholdt, DE Calais Campbell, LB Mack Wilson Sr., S Budda Baker, S Joey Blount
Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, T Joe Alt, C Bradley Bozeman, S Derwin James Jr., LB Khalil Mack, LB Daiyan Henley
Chiefs: Head coach Andy Reid doesn't name captains for the regular season, only the playoffs.
Colts: QB Daniel Jones, G Quenton Nelson, DT DeForest Buckner, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Kenny Moore II
Commanders: Last season, head coach Dan Quinn named his team’s captains weekly.
Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Osa Odighizuwa, CB C.J. Wilson, S Donovan Wilson, K Brandon Aubrey
Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, FB Alec Ingold, G Aaron Brewer, DT Zach Sieler, LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Bradley Chubb
Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown, T Jordan Mailata, T Lane Johnson, LB Zack Baun, S Reed Blankenship, K Jake Elliott
The Eagles have the most captains in the NFL with eight, headlined by QB Jalen Hurts. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., G Chris Lindstrom, T Jake Matthews, LB Kaden Elliss, S Jesse Bates III, P Bradley Pinion
Giants: QB Russell Wilson, WR Darius Slayton, DT Dexter Lawrence II, LB Brian Burns, LB Bobby Okereke
Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, C Robert Hainsey, LB Josh Hines-Allen, LB Foye Oluokun, CB Jourdan Lewis, P Logan Cooke
Jets: QB Justin Fields, WR Garrett Wilson, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DT Quinnen Williams, LB Jamien Sherwood, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball
Lions: Likely to be announced later this week.
Packers: Matt LaFleur said last week that the Packers would "potentially" have season-long captains this season, but the team also formed a leadership council with certain players during the offseason.
Panthers: QB Bryce Young, DT Derrick Brown, LS J.J. Jansen
Patriots: QB Drake Maye, TE Hunter Henry, LB Robert Spillane, CB Marcus Jones, LB Harold Landry III, S Brenden Schooler
Raiders: QB Geno Smith, DE Maxx Crosby, P A.J. Cole
Rams: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, DT Kobie Turner, LB Nate Landman, S Quentin Lake, P Ethan Evans
Matthew Stafford has again been named one of the Rams' offensive captains. (Brooke Sutton/Getty Images)
Ravens: The Ravens rotate captains weekly throughout the season and then assign captains for the playoffs.
Saints: Likely to be announced later this week.
Seahawks: Head coach Mike Macdonald names his captains on a weekly basis.
Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers, DL Cameron Heyward, LB T.J. Watt, S Miles Killebrew
Texans: Likely to be announced later this week.
Titans: QB Cam Ward, RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley, DT Jeffery Simmons, LB Cody Barton, S Amani Hooker, LS Morgan Cox
Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, T Brian O’Neill, LB Jonathan Greenard, S Harrison Smith, S Josh Metellus, LS Andrew DePaola
