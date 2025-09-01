National Football League 2025 NFL Season: Captains for All 32 Teams Published Sep. 1, 2025 4:55 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NFL rosters are officially set at 53, so now it's time for teams to name their captains for the 2025 season.

Most teams choose captains for the entire season, although there are a few teams that do it on a weekly basis.

The Chiefs, Commanders, Ravens and Seahawks have not named captains under their current head coaches. On the other hand, the Bills named two players, while some teams have as many as eight.

Here's the full list, as of Sept. 1.

2025 NFL Captains

49ers: Likely to be announced later this week.

Bears: Likely to be announced later this week.

Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, WR Ja’Marr Chase, C Ted Karras, T Orlando Brown Jr., DE Trey Hendrickson, DT B.J. Hill, LB Logan Wilson

Bills: QB Josh Allen, LB Terrel Bernard

Broncos: Likely to be announced later this week.

Browns: QB Joe Flacco, G Joel Bitonio, DE Myles Garrett, CB Denzel Ward, P Corey Bojorquez

Buccaneers: Likely to be announced later this week.

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, C Hjalte Froholdt, DE Calais Campbell, LB Mack Wilson Sr., S Budda Baker, S Joey Blount

Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, T Joe Alt, C Bradley Bozeman, S Derwin James Jr., LB Khalil Mack, LB Daiyan Henley

Chiefs: Head coach Andy Reid doesn't name captains for the regular season, only the playoffs.

Colts: QB Daniel Jones, G Quenton Nelson, DT DeForest Buckner, LB Zaire Franklin, CB Kenny Moore II

Commanders: Last season, head coach Dan Quinn named his team’s captains weekly.

Cowboys: QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb, DT Osa Odighizuwa, CB C.J. Wilson, S Donovan Wilson, K Brandon Aubrey

Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, FB Alec Ingold, G Aaron Brewer, DT Zach Sieler, LB Jordyn Brooks, LB Bradley Chubb

Eagles: QB Jalen Hurts, RB Saquon Barkley, WR A.J. Brown, T Jordan Mailata, T Lane Johnson, LB Zack Baun, S Reed Blankenship, K Jake Elliott

Falcons: QB Michael Penix Jr., G Chris Lindstrom, T Jake Matthews, LB Kaden Elliss, S Jesse Bates III, P Bradley Pinion

Giants: QB Russell Wilson, WR Darius Slayton, DT Dexter Lawrence II, LB Brian Burns, LB Bobby Okereke

Jaguars: QB Trevor Lawrence, C Robert Hainsey, LB Josh Hines-Allen, LB Foye Oluokun, CB Jourdan Lewis, P Logan Cooke

Jets: QB Justin Fields, WR Garrett Wilson, G Alijah Vera-Tucker, DT Quinnen Williams, LB Jamien Sherwood, LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball

Lions: Likely to be announced later this week.

Packers: Matt LaFleur said last week that the Packers would "potentially" have season-long captains this season, but the team also formed a leadership council with certain players during the offseason.

Panthers: QB Bryce Young, DT Derrick Brown, LS J.J. Jansen

Patriots: QB Drake Maye, TE Hunter Henry, LB Robert Spillane, CB Marcus Jones, LB Harold Landry III, S Brenden Schooler

Raiders: QB Geno Smith, DE Maxx Crosby, P A.J. Cole

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford, RB Kyren Williams, DT Kobie Turner, LB Nate Landman, S Quentin Lake, P Ethan Evans

Ravens: The Ravens rotate captains weekly throughout the season and then assign captains for the playoffs.

Saints: Likely to be announced later this week.

Seahawks: Head coach Mike Macdonald names his captains on a weekly basis.

Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers, DL Cameron Heyward, LB T.J. Watt, S Miles Killebrew

Texans: Likely to be announced later this week.

Titans: QB Cam Ward, RB Tony Pollard, WR Calvin Ridley, DT Jeffery Simmons, LB Cody Barton, S Amani Hooker, LS Morgan Cox

Vikings: QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Aaron Jones, WR Justin Jefferson, T Brian O’Neill, LB Jonathan Greenard, S Harrison Smith, S Josh Metellus, LS Andrew DePaola

