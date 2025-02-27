National Football League
2025 NFL Scouting Combine: Results, top performers, remaining schedule
Updated Feb. 27, 2025 5:30 p.m. ET

The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine officially began Thursday, which means draft season is here!

The 329 NFL prospects who were invited to the combine take center stage this week in Indianapolis as they aim to raise their draft stock. The players started trickling into Lucas Oil Stadium earlier in the week, but the drills — that is, what most fans look forward to every year — started Thursday. 

Here's a quick look at the schedule for each position as they participate in workouts that include the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump and 3-cone drill:

  • Thursday, Feb. 27: Defensive line and linebackers
  • Friday, Feb. 28: Defensive backs and tight ends
  • Saturday, March 1: Quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers
  • Sunday, March 2: Offensive line
Not every future draft pick will be active in these exercises, however. Most notably, Colorado product Shedeur Sanders will follow the latest quarterback trend and wait to throw at his pro day. His college teammate, Heisman Trophy winner and two-way star Travis Hunter, revealed earlier Thursday that he won't work out at the combine.

Perhaps the question on everyone's mind, though, is this: Will any records be broken this year? Last year, Xavier Worthy, now a receiver with the Kansas City Chiefs, ran the combine's fastest 40-yard dash with a 4.21-second time. 

If that happens, we'll be here. Follow along with us as we track all the top performers from now until March 2.

Stay tuned for updates.

