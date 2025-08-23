National Football League
2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: WRs Equanimeous St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, More
2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: WRs Equanimeous St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, More

Published Aug. 23, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET

It's cutdown time in the NFL, as all 32 teams must trim their rosters down to the initial 53-player limit for the 2025 season by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. 

After the deadline, teams will have the opportunity to set up practice squads and place players on IR, while also placing claims on players waived by other teams around the league.

Like any year, there figure to be plenty of quality players who will subsequently hit the open market — players that could certainly make an impact elsewhere.

That said, here are the notable players who have been cut thus far (by team):

Detroit Lions

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

Check back for updates. 

