National Football League 2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: WRs Equanimeous St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, More Published Aug. 23, 2025 3:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's cutdown time in the NFL, as all 32 teams must trim their rosters down to the initial 53-player limit for the 2025 season by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

After the deadline, teams will have the opportunity to set up practice squads and place players on IR, while also placing claims on players waived by other teams around the league.

Like any year, there figure to be plenty of quality players who will subsequently hit the open market — players that could certainly make an impact elsewhere.

That said, here are the notable players who have been cut thus far (by team):

ADVERTISEMENT

Check back for updates.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

What did you think of this story?

share