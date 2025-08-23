2025 NFL Cuts Tracker: WRs Equanimeous St. Brown, Donovan Peoples-Jones, More
It's cutdown time in the NFL, as all 32 teams must trim their rosters down to the initial 53-player limit for the 2025 season by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.
After the deadline, teams will have the opportunity to set up practice squads and place players on IR, while also placing claims on players waived by other teams around the league.
Like any year, there figure to be plenty of quality players who will subsequently hit the open market — players that could certainly make an impact elsewhere.
That said, here are the notable players who have been cut thus far (by team):
Detroit Lions
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
- WR Zach Pascal
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Check back for updates.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
After Derek Carr's retirement, where do Saints go from here at quarterback?
NFL schedule wish list: Eagles-Chiefs on Christmas among 12 ideal NFL matchups
2025 NFL odds: Bettors backing Bears to eclipse 8.5 regular-season wins
-
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC win total on the move
Humble and hungry, Shilo Sanders looks to forge NFL path with Bucs
-
Jags' Travis Hunter moving to defense after wowing on offense at rookie camp
Shedeur Sanders wants to 'prove myself right' as friendly QB battle with Dillon Gabriel begins
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
-
After Derek Carr's retirement, where do Saints go from here at quarterback?
NFL schedule wish list: Eagles-Chiefs on Christmas among 12 ideal NFL matchups
2025 NFL odds: Bettors backing Bears to eclipse 8.5 regular-season wins
-
2025 Dallas Cowboys Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release
2025 College Football odds: Belichick, UNC win total on the move
Humble and hungry, Shilo Sanders looks to forge NFL path with Bucs
-
Jags' Travis Hunter moving to defense after wowing on offense at rookie camp
Shedeur Sanders wants to 'prove myself right' as friendly QB battle with Dillon Gabriel begins
2025 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule: Opponents ahead NFL Schedule Release