2025 Week 13 QB Fantasy Rankings: Sleepers, Streamers, Busts

Who are the top QBs to start for fantasy in Week 13 of the NFL season?

The top quarterbacks to start for fantasy in Week 13 are a mix of proven stars and players on hot streaks. Lamar Jackson headlines the group, projected for 22.9 fantasy points against the Bengals. He’s been rolling lately, and with Ja’Marr Chase eligible to return, this matchup got even more interesting.

Drake Maye is another strong play, projected for 21.1 fantasy points against the Giants. He’s been lights out, and the Patriots look ready to make a statement.

Patrick Mahomes remains one of the safest fantasy options, projected for 20.2 points against the Cowboys. Expect his usual steady production.

Other top choices include Dak Prescott (19.4 points), Justin Herbert (19.3) and Jalen Hurts (19.3). Josh Allen is also in the mix, projected for 19.1 points against the Steelers.

See the rankings below for the rest of the top projected quarterbacks in fantasy football this week.

Week 13 QB Fantasy Football Rankings

Are there any QBs on Week 13 Bye?

There are no QBs on a Week 13 bye since there are no NFL bye weeks scheduled for Week 13.

Which fantasy QB sleepers should I stream for Week 13?

For Week 13 fantasy football, a few under-the-radar quarterbacks could deliver big numbers:

Jacoby Brissett (Cardinals) vs. Buccaneers

Brissett has been sharp since taking over as Arizona’s starter, completing 67.1% of his passes for 314.5 yards, 1.8 touchdowns and 20.9 fantasy points per game. Tampa Bay’s pass defense has struggled, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns and 19.4 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks. Brissett has ranked as a top-12 fantasy QB in every start and adds value on the ground with 20-plus rushing yards in three of his past five games.

Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars) vs. Titans

Lawrence has looked solid since Jacksonville’s Week 8 bye, averaging 15.8 fantasy points per game. He’s had at least five rushing attempts in four straight outings and threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns last week.

Baker Mayfield (Buccaneers) vs. Panthers

Mayfield is worth another look despite a quiet Week 12. He draws a Carolina defense that’s allowing the sixth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Mayfield ranks third in fantasy points and passing touchdowns this season.

Other sleepers to consider:

Marcus Mariota (Commanders) vs. Broncos: Averaging 14.8 fantasy points per game since taking over as starter.

Shedeur Sanders (Browns) vs. 49ers: A stash option in deeper leagues, especially superflex or two-QB formats.

Kirk Cousins (Falcons) vs. Jets: A deep-league play with a favorable matchup.

When choosing a quarterback streamer, look at matchups, recent performance and injury updates. Each of these QBs has a path to strong Week 13 production.

Which quarterbacks rank as fantasy Week 13 busts?

Some quarterbacks are better left on the bench this week because of tough matchups or recent struggles.

Tua Tagovailoa (Dolphins) vs. Saints

Tagovailoa faces a tough New Orleans defense that’s been strong against opposing quarterbacks. Miami’s offense has been inconsistent, and Tagovailoa has thrown two interceptions in each of his past two games.

Daniel Jones (Giants) vs. Texans

Jones draws a Houston defense allowing just 15.6 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. He’s battled turnover issues, throwing seven interceptions over his past four games.

Shedeur Sanders (Browns) vs. 49ers

San Francisco’s defense has been elite, giving up only 12.4 fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Sanders has been up and down, tossing four interceptions in his past three outings.

Other quarterbacks to avoid:

Tyler Shough (Texans) vs. Dolphins: Miami’s defense has been stout, and Shough’s accuracy has been a concern.

Geno Smith (Seahawks) vs. Chargers: The Chargers’ defense is improving, while Smith’s production has been inconsistent.

Kirk Cousins (Falcons) vs. Jets: New York’s defense has tightened up, and Cousins has struggled with turnovers.

More Fantasy Football Week 13 Rankings

