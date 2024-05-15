National Football League
2024 Green Bay Packers schedule, season prediction, early breakdown
2024 Green Bay Packers schedule, season prediction, early breakdown

Updated May. 15, 2024 10:07 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers' schedule for the 2024 NFL season has been revealed.

Here's the full look, with strength of schedule plus predicted record and an early breakdown from Carmen Vitali.

Schedule (all times ET)

  • Week 1: Sept. 6 at Eagles (Brazil), 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 2: Sept. 15 vs. Colts, 1 p.m.
  • Week 3: Sept. 22 at Titans, 1 p.m.
  • Week 4: Sept. 29 vs. Vikings, 1 p.m.
  • Week 5: Oct. 6 at Rams, 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Cardinals, 1 p.m.
  • Week 7: Oct. 20 vs. Texans, 1 p.m.
  • Week 8: Oct. 27 at Jaguars, 1 p.m.
  • Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Lions, 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 10: BYE
  • Week 11: Nov. 17 at Bears, 1 p.m.
  • Week 12: Nov. 24 at 49ers, 4:25 p.m.
  • Week 13: Nov. 28 vs. Dolphins (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m.
  • Week 14: Dec. 5 at Lions (TNF), 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 15: Dec. 15 at Seahawks (SNF), 8:20 p.m.
  • Week 16: Dec. 23 vs. Saints (MNF), 8:15 p.m.
  • Week 17: Dec. 29 at Vikings, 1 p.m.
  • Week 18: Jan. 4/5 vs. Bears, TBD

Strength of schedule: .526 (fourth toughest)

Final record prediction: 11-6

Vitali's breakdown: The Packers will be the Lions' biggest challengers in the NFC North. This division race is too close to call this far out, but considering the amount of success Green Bay had last season with a first-year starting quarterback and the youngest team in the league, I have to think the Packers are just getting started. Provided QB Jordan Love can continue his ascent and the defense lives up to its potential under new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, I expect the Packers to be firmly in the mix for the NFC North crown as well as staring down another playoff run, likely an even deeper one than in 2023.

