National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Marvin Harrison Jr. favored to lead rookies in receiving yards Updated Jul. 18, 2024 10:07 a.m. ET

The 2024 NFL Draft had seven wide receivers drafted in the first round, which tied the record set back in 2004. In addition, three wide receivers — Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze — were taken in the top 10.

Over the past few seasons, a trend of rookie wideouts having instant success in the NFL has developed.

In two of the past three seasons, WRs have won Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja'Marr Chase in 2021 and Garrett Wilson in 2022.

Could one of those seven first-rounders be the next in line?

Over his last two seasons (25 games) at Ohio State, Harrison averaged 104.52 receiving yards per game. He also had 28 touchdowns in that span.

FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Harrison will be the best wide receiver to come out of the 2024 Draft.

"My No. 1 pass catcher in this year's draft is a really easy one," Klatt said. "Let's not overthink it. We've known he was going to be the best pass catcher in this draft class for a long time. … He's going to be an All-Pro. He's going to be a 10-time Pro Bowler if he stays healthy."

TJ Houshmandzadeh ranks Rome Odunze the best rookie WR over Marvin Harrison Jr.

Let's check out the odds for most rookie receiving yards via Draftkings Sportsbook as of July 18.

Marvin Harrison Jr, Cardinals: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Malik Nabers, Giants: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Keon Coleman, Bills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Ladd McConkey, Chargers: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Xavier Worthy, Chiefs: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Brian Thomas Jr, Jaguars: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Rome Odunze, Bears: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Ricky Pearsall, 49ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Jermaine Burton, Bengals: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Adonai Mitchell, Colts: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Brock Bowers, Raiders: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Nabers has been listed as WR1 on the New York Giants' depth chart, which suggests he could see a ton of volume in his rookie season.

During his junior year at LSU, Nabers had 1,569 receiving yards in just 13 games. Nabers averaged 17.6 yards per catch and led the FBS in plays of 20-plus yards (34) and 30-plus yards (17).

The last Giants receiver to break 1,000 yards was Odell Beckham Jr. back in 2018 with 1,052 yards.

