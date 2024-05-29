National Football League 2024-25 NFL odds: Can Aaron Rodgers, Jets win AFC East? Updated May. 29, 2024 2:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

By Will Hill

FOX Sports NFL Betting Analyst

Last year, the New York Jets were among the most intriguing teams heading into the NFL season, pairing a newly-acquired, future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback with one of the best defenses in football.

Add in playing in New York, and for a team that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2010 — currently the longest postseason drought in all of sports — and the Aaron Rodgers addition made the Jets the biggest storyline entering the 2023 season.

As we know, that story didn’t have many chapters in it, or even many pages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rodgers was lost for the season four plays into his debut on Monday Night Football against the Bills, and the Jets’ streak of missing the playoffs ultimately grew by another year.

Could this season be different? The schedule says yes.

When evaluating strength of schedule, nothing is perfect, but it’s better to look at the projected wins of a team's opponents as opposed to last year’s records. Under either metric, the Jets have a much softer schedule than their AFC East rivals.

The Jets opponents, based on DraftKings sportsbooks season win totals, are projected to win 120 games combined this season.

Meanwhile, the Bills opponents are projected to win 139.5 games, the Dolphins 142.5 games, and the Patriots are stuck with a slate of opponents expected to win 154.5 games.

The AFC East favorite Bills have to play all four teams from last year’s NFC and AFC Titles games (Ravens, Chiefs, 49ers and Lions) plus the Texans, as well as the Jets and Dolphins twice each — yikes!

Are the Jets must-watch TV?

The Dolphins have a tough schedule as well, and play road games in Green Bay, Cleveland and New York late in the year, not ideal for a warm-weather passing team.

As bad as things were for the Jets last year, they still managed to win seven games, despite some of the worst quarterback play in the league and an offensive line that was often overmatched.

Those offensive line issues have been addressed, with first round pick Olu Fashanu from Penn St, as well as veterans Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson being added to the roster this offseason.

The Jets have the easiest schedule in the division, a revamped offensive line, and a legitimate chance to justify all the hype that came along with adding Aaron Rodgers.

At +190, they are a good bet to break their 13-year playoff drought, and capture the AFC East crown.

PICK: Jets (+190) to Win AFC East

Will Hill, a contributor on the Bears Bets Podcast, has been betting on sports for over a decade. He is a betting analyst who has been a host on VSiN, as well as the Goldboys Network.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share