Victor Wembanyama, Zach Edey headline rosters for NBA Rising Stars games
San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama is officially headed back to All-Star weekend.
Wembanyama — to no surprise — was picked for his second consecutive Rising Stars event, which will be played on Feb. 14 in San Francisco on the first night of the three-night All-Star lineup.
The Rising Stars is a one-night tournament, featuring four rosters of seven players each. Teams will play semifinal games where the first to 40 points wins; those semifinal winners will then play in a championship game, with the winning team being the first one to 25 points.
Wembanyama is one of 11 second-year players picked for the games. He is also expected to be a serious candidate to be picked as a reserve for the Feb. 16 All-Star Game tournament; the list of those 14 players will be released on Thursday. The 10 players designated as starters were announced last week, even though more players will actually be starters in the All-Star Game tournament.
Second-year players selected:
- Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards
- Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors
- Keyonte George, Utah Jazz
- Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers
- Trayce Jackson-Davis, Golden State Warriors
- Jaime Jaquez Jr., Miami Heat
- Dereck Lively II, Dallas Mavericks
- Brandon Miller, Charlotte Hornets
- Amen Thompson, Houston Rockets
- Cason Wallace, Oklahoma City Thunder
Rookie selections:
- Alex Sarr, Washington Wizards
- Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards
- Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs
- Tristan da Silva, Orlando Magic
- Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies
- Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies
- Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers
- Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers Injured and will likely be replaced by the NBA
- Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans
- Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta HawksNo. 1 pick in last year's draft.
The fourth team in the Rising Stars will be composed of G League players:
- Mac McClung, Osceola MagicTwo-time defending slam dunk contest champion
- JD Davison, Maine Celtics
- Bryce McGowens, Rip City Remix
- Leonard Miller, Iowa Wolves
- Dink Pate, Mexico City Capitanes
- Reed Sheppard, Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Pat Spencer, Santa Cruz Warriors.
The winning team in the Rising Stars tournament will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game, alongside three teams of NBA players.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely for walking out of practice
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, rosters, starters, reserves
-
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
What are the 10 best individual rivalries in sports history?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2024-25 NBA championship odds: Celtics lone favorites to win title
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami
With NBA trade deadline looming, Anthony Davis — not LeBron James — is putting pressure on Lakers
-
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler indefinitely for walking out of practice
Can Kansas City Chiefs join the three-peat club? They're not alone in the chase
2025 NBA All-Star Voting: Results, rosters, starters, reserves
-
2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings
What are the 10 best individual rivalries in sports history?
NBA Champions by Year: Complete list of NBA Finals winners
-
2024-25 NBA championship odds: Celtics lone favorites to win title
Jimmy Butler next team odds: Star guard favored to remain in Miami