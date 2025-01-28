National Basketball Association Victor Wembanyama, Zach Edey headline rosters for NBA Rising Stars games Updated Jan. 28, 2025 6:21 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama is officially headed back to All-Star weekend.

Wembanyama — to no surprise — was picked for his second consecutive Rising Stars event, which will be played on Feb. 14 in San Francisco on the first night of the three-night All-Star lineup.

The Rising Stars is a one-night tournament, featuring four rosters of seven players each. Teams will play semifinal games where the first to 40 points wins; those semifinal winners will then play in a championship game, with the winning team being the first one to 25 points.

Wembanyama is one of 11 second-year players picked for the games. He is also expected to be a serious candidate to be picked as a reserve for the Feb. 16 All-Star Game tournament; the list of those 14 players will be released on Thursday. The 10 players designated as starters were announced last week, even though more players will actually be starters in the All-Star Game tournament.

Second-year players selected:

Rookie selections:

The fourth team in the Rising Stars will be composed of G League players:

The winning team in the Rising Stars tournament will be the fourth team in the All-Star Game, alongside three teams of NBA players.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

