Should the Warriors have suspended Draymond Green?
Should the Warriors have suspended Draymond Green?

4 hours ago

As the 2022-23 NBA regular season inches closer, the Golden State Warriors' quest to defend their title has gotten off to a rocky start.

The organization has been searching for bright spots amid a dark cloud that's hung over their preseason, and while positives – like James Wiseman's health, and the development of Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and Patrick Baldwin Jr. – have been present, a crisis that coach Steve Kerr described as "the biggest we've had since I've been a coach here" is plaguing the organization.

That's because of one player: Draymond Green, and his damaging decision to punch teammate Jordan Poole during a Warriors practice last week.

Following the incident, Green voluntary stepped away from the squad in order to let everyone heal, while also admitting that he was in a "very, very bad space mentally." 

Kerr announced that Green had been fined for the incident, but will not be suspended. According to Kerr, he'll return to practice Thursday, and is expected to play in the Warriors' preseason finale vs. Denver on Friday.

"It's never easy," Kerr told reporters. "No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it's not going to be perfect. We're not perfect. Our team isn't perfect."

"Undisputed" cohost Skip Bayless considered the Warriors' decision to fine Green to be nothing more than a slap on the wrist.

"I believe if the Golden State Warriors had not prevailed in the Finals over the Boston Celtics … I believe Draymond Green would be suspended for a long time right now, because there would be nothing to run back," Bayless said Wednesday. "There would be nothing to love. The euphoria has sort of lasted over the offseason and into the new season that starts next Tuesday night. You feel like ‘gosh, we’ve got a chance, and he's been integral to our whole chemistry. He's been our guts and glue for the longest time. Let's see if we can figure this back out.'

"He took some time away to work on himself, and I assume they told him to step away. But the only way it's going to matter is if he were suspended for the first week, or month of the season. Something severe where it took a toll on him, and it sent a message to the team, ‘we’re taking this dead seriously.' Right now, you can say … ‘he broke our trust’ … but you did nothing. You just wrist-slapped him."

Steve Kerr said Draymond Green will return to practice Thursday and will be fined for punching Warriors teammate Jordan Poole.

Bayless' cohost agreed with his opinions.

"I don't believe that the punishment fits the crime," Shannon Sharpe coincided. "If I'm Jordan Poole, here's what I'm hearing: Draymond Green got a game for hurting Kevin Durant's feelings. He gets nothing for punching me in my jaw. So in other words, Kevin Durant's feelings are more important than me getting punched in the face. … Does Jordan Poole feel this is the best way to move forward? 

"The man's in line to get a rookie extension north of $30 million a season. What's he supposed to say? He wants his money, and he knows the best way for him to get that money is to try to put this behind him. But he shouldn't have been put in that situation. He gets nothing? And the man got a game for cursing Kevin Durant, calling Kevin Durant out of his name? … He punched a teammate in the face in a situation that it looked like to me like he escalated. He got a week away from the team to deal with some issues that he felt he needed to deal with. I disagree with Steve Kerr on this one."

It will be interesting to see what type of dynamic this Warriors team now has following the altercation. Green has made it clear that his dispute with Poole had nothing to do with them both being up for contract extensions, dismissing that as "hating on another man's situation," which is "something that you just don't do."

The All-Star forward also said he intends to do everything in his power to mend his relationship with Poole and his Warriors teammates.

"This is one that I sincerely regret," Green said. 

The Warriors open the regular season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

