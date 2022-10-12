National Basketball Association Draymond Green fined, not suspended; set to rejoin Warriors on Thursday 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr announced that All-Star forward Draymond Green has been fined, but will not be suspended after punching teammate Jordan Poole last Wednesday.

Kerr addressed the media following Golden State's preseason victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night, adding that Green is expected to rejoin the team for practice on Thursday and play in the Warriors' season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday.

"We've spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan and Draymond, of course," Kerr said. "I can tell you there have been a lot of conversations. Individual one-on-one discussions, player only discussions. ... It's been an exhaustive process."

[The Warriors are once again grappling with the duality of Draymond]

Kerr went on to say that through those conversations, it was determined this level of punishment was the best and most appropriate way to move forward.

"No matter what decision you make in a situation like this, it's not gonna be perfect," Kerr added. "This is the biggest crisis we've ever had since I've been coach here."

Green addressed the incident for the first time this past Saturday, offering a public apology and saying he was going to take a few days away from the Warriors' organization in order to let everyone heal.

