National Basketball Association Paul George's return makes Clippers a dangerous playoff team 57 mins ago

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

With Paul George's return, the Clippers have transformed from a feel-good story about a group that refused to give up into actual competitors.

George, who missed the past 43 games because of a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, was brilliant on both ends of the court in his first game in 97 days in the Clippers' 121-115 win over the Utah Jazz on Tuesday. In the process, he served the league a quiet reminder that he's one of its top players and that his team shouldn't be overlooked.

You could see it in the first two minutes, when he stole the ball twice from Donovan Mitchell.

You could see it in the third quarter, when he shook off the rust from his legs and scored 20 points in just under 11 minutes, his highest scoring quarter this season.

And you could see it down the stretch, when his playmaking and silky shooting helped the Clippers claw their way out of a 25-point third quarter deficit to win the game.

With George, the Clippers are a team that should be feared again.

George finished with 34 points in just under 31 minutes on 10-for-20 shooting from the field, including 6-for-9 from beyond the arc, six assists and four steals. According to Elias Sports, it's the most points ever by a player who has missed 40-plus games within one season.

It's the type of performance that serves as a reminder that George is often undervalued, something that both he and his teammates stressed last season.

After struggling in the bubble during the playoffs in 2020, many people dismissed George, distorting his self-proclaimed nickname of "Playoff P" into "Pandemic P." But George has since proven himself over and over again, though somehow the seven-time All-Star has still fallen under the radar.

Let's not forget that last season, after Kawhi Leonard suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in Game 4 of the second round of the playoffs against Utah, George averaged 29.6 points and 11 rebounds over the next eight games, lifting the Clippers past the top-seeded Jazz and carrying L.A. into a competitive six-game Western Conference finals series against the Phoenix Suns.

His return isn't being talked about quite enough. He has the potential to change things for the Clippers. Sure, there's going to be an adjustment period considering he missed so many games. But if he gets rolling, the Clippers have a chance to really be good.

"Hopefully it just raises the intensity, gives the team a boost of morale, fresh energy," George said of his return. "But, you know, let the guys believe that we really have a fighting chance."

The Clippers have proven that they have heart by pretty much securing the eighth seed in the Western Conference without Leonard all season and while missing George for much of it. But without an All-Star in their starting lineup, their efforts always seemed admirable but porous.

George changes that. He's a skilled playmaker. He's a top-notch rebounder. He's a menace on the defensive end. And when he gets going offensively, he's easily one of the most lethal shooters in the game.

For the Clippers, George's return couldn't have come at a more opportune time. He put a stop to their five-game losing streak and imbued them with a sense of confidence heading into the play-in tournament.

"It's a big morale boost," coach Tyronn Lue said. "Last couple of days, when we found out that he had a chance to play and just him being at practice with the guys, the vibe has been totally different. We needed that."

Paul, who acknowledged that he initially thought he needed surgery, claims that his elbow is in the 90th percentile in terms of being healed. On Tuesday, he played as though he had never suffered an injury.

There was the time when he caught an alley-oop pass with his right hand and, in one motion, tossed the ball with perfect precision to a cutting Isaiah Hartenstein, who completed a layup to cut the Clippers' deficit to three points with 4:28 left.

George made a season-best six 3-pointers. He tore through the lane for layups. He was a threat from every inch of the court, intercepting passes with his fast hands and blocking one of Rudy Gobert's shots.

After the game, his teammates sprayed water over his head and jumped around him.

"I didn't see that coming," Hartenstein said, flashing a smile. "I know what he can do. I was really excited to have him back. S---, what did he have 34 on his first night back? Not a lot of players can do that."

George reminded everyone that he's among the few who can.

WIth only six games left in the Clippers' regular season, George is ready to try to help lift his team over the hump.

There's a lot of fighting for them ahead. They're going to have to scrap to get past the play-in tournament. And if they do, they'll have a very tough road with their low seeding.

But George is ready for what lies ahead.

Throughout his absence, he stressed a message to his teammates.

"I just kept telling the guys to keep going and stay in it — because at some point, I would return."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

