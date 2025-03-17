National Basketball Association
Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan gets sick at Knicks game, delays action
National Basketball Association

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan gets sick at Knicks game, delays action

Updated Mar. 18, 2025 1:39 a.m. ET

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got sick in the second half of Monday night's New York Knicks - Miami Heat game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden.

There was a pause in play with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around Morgan's seat. The delay lasted for more than 10 minutes.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said they hope Morgan feels better soon, and they were looking forward to seeing him back in his courtside seat. Messages were left by the AP seeking comment from Morgan's representatives.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" and the live "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" special.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also has a forthcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

The Knicks went on to a 116-95 victory.

Reporting by The Associated Press

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

2025 NBA Playoff Picture, Bracket, Standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes