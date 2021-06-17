National Basketball Association Paul George quiets critics with sensational outing for LA Clippers vs. Utah Jazz 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It might be time to put the "Pandemic P" nickname out to pasture.

That's what Skip Bayless declared to open Thursday morning's episode of "Undisputed," after Paul George carried the LA Clippers to a vital Game 5 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night.

"I hereby declare: It is officially time to retire the nickname ‘Pandemic P!’" Bayless exclaimed.

The moniker popped up during 2020's NBA playoff bubble, where George came up short for the Clippers on a number of occasions ⁠— particularly in losses.

In the six Ls the Clippers took in the bubble, George averaged 19.0 points per game on a paltry 32.3% shooting from the field.

Thus, the man known as "Playoff P" was derisively dubbed "Pandemic P."

But he made a huge step toward shedding that label with Wednesday's performance.

George racked up 37 points, 16 rebounds and five assists, shooting 54.5% from the field in the 119-111 victory for LA.

And he did so when the Clippers needed him most, with superstar running mate Kawhi Leonard absent with an injured knee.

For Shannon Sharpe, George's performance was nothing short of sensational.

And as Sharpe mentioned, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue did a tremendous job getting his team in a position to succeed.

In the second half of Wednesday's win, all but one starter for the Clippers registered double digits in points. George led the way with 15 points, but Marcus Morris Sr. (13), Reggie Jackson (12) and Terance Mann (11) all made solid contributions.

All of Jackson's 12 points came in the fourth quarter, and Mann had an unforgettable and-1 dunk against the Defensive Player of the Year, Rudy Gobert , injecting the Clippers with a jolt of energy in the closing minutes.

Nick Wright heaped praise on the Clippers head coach on "First Things First."

"Ty Lue deserves so much credit," Wright said. "… What he has done, rendering the Defensive Player of the Year totally useless. What he has done, going small. What he has done, empowering his team ⁠— it's a brilliant coaching job."

And the coaching clinic from Lue appears likely to have to extend, given Leonard's dire status.

The latest reports on LA's star player are gloomy, at best. Even if the Clippers can finish the deal against the Jazz and make the Western Conference finals, it'll all but certainly have to be without Leonard's assistance, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"There's no chance he's playing in Game 6 or if there is a Game 7 in this series," Woj said on ESPN's "Get Up."

Definitive answers on Leonard are still forthcoming for the Clippers.

But one important question has already been answered: Can the Clippers count on George to rise to the occasion?

Along with help from his teammates and coach, George proved as much ⁠— at least for one game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Clippers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.