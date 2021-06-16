National Basketball Association Top moments: Hawks battle 76ers; Clippers vs. Jazz in Game 5s 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Wednesday has been a whirlwind in the NBA, and that was before the games even started.

Injuries and coaching changes sent shockwaves through the league as a pair of pivotal Game 5s were slated for the evening.

First, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks pulled off an epic comeback against Joel Embiid & Co. in a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Mustering just 19 points in the fourth quarter, the Sixers blew a 26-point lead to give Atlanta a critical 3-2 lead in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Then the evening wraps with the Kawhi Leonard-less LA Clippers aiming to take the series edge over the West's No. 1 seed in the Utah Jazz.

Here are the top moments from Wednesday's pair of Game 5s:

Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers

After going 0-for-12 from the field to finish out Philly's loss in Game 4, Embiid came out dialed in to start Game 5.

The big fella hit his first eight shots as the Sixers and Hawks traded blows offensively in the opening minutes of an end-to-end game.

And Embiid added a big-time swat on the other end, to boot, wiping away a would-be layup from Clint Capela.

The rest of the Sixers also chipped in from distance, hitting 5-of-8 on 3s in the first quarter to take a 38-24 lead heading into the second.

Shots kept dropping for the Sixers in the second quarter, while the Hawks struggled to keep up.

Even when the Hawks played solid defense, the Sixers typically found the bottom of the net.

In an effort to stall the Sixers' offense, the Hawks employed the "Hack-A-Ben" strategy prior to halftime, much to the chagrin of the Philly faithful.

Ben Simmons went to the free-throw line eight times in the first half, hitting two of his attempts. Atlanta's ploy didn't make too much of an impact, however, as the Hawks couldn't get much of anything going on offense.

As a team, the Hawks shot 31.0% from the field and 25% from distance in the first half. Meanwhile, the Sixers shot 53.5% from the field and 47.1% from 3 to carry a 62-40 lead into halftime.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic picking up his fourth and fifth fouls, things continued looking bleak for the Hawks in the third quarter.

A key scorer for the Hawks this series, Bogdanovic had just six points for the game before taking a seat with five fouls.

On the other end, Seth Curry was electric for the Sixers with 14 points in the quarter.

The good news for the Hawks? They won the third quarter 29-25. The bad news? They still trailed 87-69 heading into the final frame.

However, the Hawks kept the heat on in the early going of the fourth quarter.

And a flurry from the Hawks made proceedings interesting, as Lou Williams caught fire and Atlanta trimmed the deficit to two points with just more than two minutes left in regulation.

Then, at the 1:26 mark, Atlanta took a one-point lead ⁠— the team's first of the game ⁠— courtesy of a trio of free throws from Young.

As Philadelphia went ice cold from the field, including two critical missed free throws from Embiid, the Hawks snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a scintillating finish.

With a 109-106 final score, the never-say-die Hawks took a 3-2 series lead with the series heading back to Atlanta.

LA Clippers at Utah Jazz (10 p.m. ET tipoff)

