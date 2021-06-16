National Basketball Association Social media reacts to Philadelphia 76ers' collapse in Game 5 vs. Atlanta Hawks 3 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the final buzzer sounded and the scoreboard read 109-106 in favor of the Atlanta Hawks, one couldn't help but ponder the following question: Was this more about Atlanta's improbable comeback victory, or Philadelphia's stunning collapse?

Trae Young poured in a game-high 39 points and John Collins posted another double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds as the Hawks overturned a 26-point deficit late in the third quarter to secure an improbable win and head back to Atlanta with a chance to close out the series.

As impressive as Young and the Hawks were in the second half, much of the postgame chatter surrounded Philadelphia surrendering a monumental lead in a pivotal Game 5 matchup on their own home court.

The 76ers led 83-58 at the 3:19 mark in the third quarter before Atlanta went on an incredible 51-23 run, including a 15-2 run to close the game. Philadelphia's 26-point collapse is tied for the third largest blown lead in an NBA playoff game in the past quarter-century.

The series now shifts back to Atlanta where the Hawks can close it out in Game 6 at State Farm Arena. The Hawks have not reached the Eastern Conference Finals since 2015 when they were swept by LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here's how the NBA world reacted on social media to Philadelphia's collapse.

