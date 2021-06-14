National Basketball Association The 76ers will be searching for answers after an epic Game 4 collapse 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

No matter how talented the top seed is, they still have to show up in order to win.

In Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to get the memo. Yes, they were there physically, but their second half was less than impressive, as they surrendered an 18-point lead on the way to a 103-100 defeat.

Now they face a 2-2 series tie with the Eastern Conference's fifth seed.

The Sixers led by as many as 18 points in the first half and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory, carrying a 62-49 lead into halftime.

But in the second half, the train came off of the tracks, and now the 76ers will be looking for answers as the series heads back to Philadelphia.

The lack of effort drew the ire of Philly head coach Doc Rivers in his postgame press conference.

For more up-to-date news on all things Sixers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Sixers shot 43% from the field compared to the Hawks' 36.6%, while also shooting 39.3% from 3-point range (the Hawks shot 30%).

Turnovers were a big factor though – the 76ers committed 12 – as was the disappearing act from Joel Embiid.

Embiid shot 0-for-12 from the field in the second half while scoring just 17 points.

Ben Simmons wasn't much better, scoring just three points in the second half and lacking the assertiveness needed to pick up the slack with Embiid struggling.

The Sixers' shocking meltdown led to a wide range of commentary on Twitter.

Here are the top reactions.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.