National Basketball Association
The 76ers will be searching for answers after an epic Game 4 collapse The 76ers will be searching for answers after an epic Game 4 collapse
National Basketball Association

The 76ers will be searching for answers after an epic Game 4 collapse

1 hour ago

No matter how talented the top seed is, they still have to show up in order to win.

In Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers failed to get the memo. Yes, they were there physically, but their second half was less than impressive, as they surrendered an 18-point lead on the way to a 103-100 defeat

Now they face a 2-2 series tie with the Eastern Conference's fifth seed.

The Sixers led by as many as 18 points in the first half and appeared to be on their way to an easy victory, carrying a 62-49 lead into halftime.

But in the second half, the train came off of the tracks, and now the 76ers will be looking for answers as the series heads back to Philadelphia.

The lack of effort drew the ire of Philly head coach Doc Rivers in his postgame press conference.

For more up-to-date news on all things Sixers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Sixers shot 43% from the field compared to the Hawks' 36.6%, while also shooting 39.3% from 3-point range (the Hawks shot 30%).

Turnovers were a big factor though – the 76ers committed 12 – as was the disappearing act from Joel Embiid.

Embiid shot 0-for-12 from the field in the second half while scoring just 17 points.

Ben Simmons wasn't much better, scoring just three points in the second half and lacking the assertiveness needed to pick up the slack with Embiid struggling.

The Sixers' shocking meltdown led to a wide range of commentary on Twitter.

Here are the top reactions.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's
National Basketball Association

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's

NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Monday Game 4's
Kawhi and the Clippers slam the Jazz, while the Hawks stun the 76ers. Here are the top moments from Monday's action.
39 mins ago
Spotlighted
Brooklyn Nets

Spotlighted

Spotlighted
With Kyrie and Harden out of Game 5, the spotlight is on KD to lift the Nets if they want to realize their NBA title hopes.
9 hours ago
Solar Eclipse
Chris Paul

Solar Eclipse

Solar Eclipse
Chris Paul's otherworldly outings are leaving the rest of the West in the dark, as the Suns cruise to the conference finals.
12 hours ago
The Cookie Master
National Basketball Association

The Cookie Master

The Cookie Master
Rajon Rondo is impacting his Clippers teammates with both basketball wisdom and homemade cookies, Yaron Weiztman writes.
14 hours ago
Top Moments: Bucks tie Nets, Suns sweep
National Basketball Association

Top Moments: Bucks tie Nets, Suns sweep

Top Moments: Bucks tie Nets, Suns sweep
The Bucks tied their series with the Nets, then the Nuggets saw MVP Nikola Jokic ejected as they were eliminated by the Suns.
1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks