NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Sixers vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Clippers

Monday night's Game 4's could present a do-or-die situation in the NBA playoffs.

In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks look to defend their home court and avoid dropping three straight games to fall into a 3-1 hole against the Philadelphia 76ers .

Then in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz were looking to bounce back from a Game 3 loss against the LA Clippers and take a 3-1 lead before heading back home for Game 5.

Here are the top moments from Monday night's NBA playoff slate:

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks

It was a slow start offensively for the Sixers in the first quarter until Seth Curry took matters into his own hands.

The Sixers' starting shooting guard knocked down a couple of 3-pointers on his way to eight first-quarter points.

And Curry's offensive spark seemed to ignite the entire team, with Matisse Thybulle capping off a dominant Sixers run with an emphatic jam.

The Sixers used the run to take 28-20 lead heading into the second quarter.

In the second quarter, it was all Sixers, starting off with an above-the-rim lob from Shake Milton to Dwight Howard.

Then their superstar center Joel Embiid got in on the action with a baseline fadeaway jumper to push the Sixers' lead to 17 points.

At halftime, the Sixers led 62-49, holding the Hawks to 32.7% shooting from the field and 27.8% shooting from 3-point range.

Trae Young struggled to get on track, shooting just 3-for-12 from the field and scoring just eight points while also picking up a technical foul.

