NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Sixers vs. Hawks, Jazz vs. Clippers
Monday night's Game 4's could present a do-or-die situation in the NBA playoffs.
In the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks look to defend their home court and avoid dropping three straight games to fall into a 3-1 hole against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Then in the Western Conference, the Utah Jazz were looking to bounce back from a Game 3 loss against the LA Clippers and take a 3-1 lead before heading back home for Game 5.
Here are the top moments from Monday night's NBA playoff slate:
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Atlanta Hawks
It was a slow start offensively for the Sixers in the first quarter until Seth Curry took matters into his own hands.
The Sixers' starting shooting guard knocked down a couple of 3-pointers on his way to eight first-quarter points.
And Curry's offensive spark seemed to ignite the entire team, with Matisse Thybulle capping off a dominant Sixers run with an emphatic jam.
The Sixers used the run to take 28-20 lead heading into the second quarter.
For more up-to-date news on all things Sixers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!
In the second quarter, it was all Sixers, starting off with an above-the-rim lob from Shake Milton to Dwight Howard.
Then their superstar center Joel Embiid got in on the action with a baseline fadeaway jumper to push the Sixers' lead to 17 points.
At halftime, the Sixers led 62-49, holding the Hawks to 32.7% shooting from the field and 27.8% shooting from 3-point range.
Trae Young struggled to get on track, shooting just 3-for-12 from the field and scoring just eight points while also picking up a technical foul.
For more up-to-date news on all things Hawks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!
For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!