Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, picks

The Brooklyn Nets are trading eight-time All-Star Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and multiple second-round picks, according to multiple reports.

Irving requested a trade from the Nets on Friday after both parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

The Mavericks were one of the teams initially linked to Irving, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, the LA Clippers and the Phoenix Suns. According to a report from ESPN, the Lakers had "several conversations" with the Nets about Irving, but Brooklyn preferred Dallas' package of win-now players and draft compensation.

Irving averaged 27.1 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and a steal per game in 40 appearances for the Nets this season.

In Dallas, Irving will be paired with Slovenian superstar Luka Dončić, who's averaging 33.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.2 assists and 1.5 steals per game this season. The Mavericks currently sit sixth in the Western Conference with a record of 28-26.

Meanwhile, Dinwiddie will return to Brooklyn, where he was traded from just last year. The Nets, led by scoring machine Kevin Durant, are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a record of 32-20.

