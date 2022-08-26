National Basketball Association NBA odds: Paolo Banchero new favorite to win Rookie of the Year 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Now that Oklahoma City Thunder's Chet Holmgren will miss his entire rookie season with a foot injury, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic has emerged as the new favorite to win NBA Rookie of the Year (ROY).

While Banchero was drafted No. 1 overall by the Magic earlier this year and opened as the favorite, Holmgren's impressive Summer League debut put the lanky center from Gonzaga at the top of the ROY oddsboard at multiple sportsbooks.

Holmgren's unfortunate foot injury has changed the tides again, sidelining Chet for the season and putting Paolo back on top.

The No. 2 draft pick suffered the injury defending LeBron James at the CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle last weekend. Per some reports, the court was so slippery that the event had to be stopped.

According to FOX Bet sports trader Daniel Montanari, the untimely injury cemented Banchero even further as the clear-cut favorite to win ROY.

"With Chet Holmgren being lost to injury for the season, Paolo Banchero is the clear favorite to win ROY," Montanari explained. "However, Banchero still offers the best value with his ability to put points and rebounds, which will go a long way in helping him secure the award."

Banchero's odds shortened from +250 to win the award to +200 at FOX Bet. Houston Rockets' Jabari Smith Jr., Sacramento Kings' Keegan Murray and Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey are the other top contenders in the latest odds.

Let's look at the updated top 10 odds for Rookie of the Year at FOX Bet.

Top 10 NBA ROOKIE OF THE YEAR ODDS*

Paolo Banchero: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Jabari Smith Jr.: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Keegan Murray: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Jaden Ivey: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Bennedict Mathurin: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Shaedon Sharpe: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Dyson Daniels: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Johnny Davis: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Jalen Williams: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

EJ Liddell: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

*odds as of 8/26/2022

Seven-foot Chet weighs only 195 lbs. and has faced criticism for being too thin for his height. His waif frame, however, did not impede Chet from being one of the most important parts of Gonzaga's offense. Last season, he averaged 14.1 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game in his only season as a college athlete. Hopefully, the Thunder big man can bounce back next season.

As for Banchero, will the 6-foot-10 forward out of Duke be the magic Orlando needs to get back to relevance in 2022?

As for Banchero, will the 6-foot-10 forward out of Duke be the magic Orlando needs to get back to relevance in 2022?

