NBA odds: Lines on Donovan Mitchell's next team, from Knicks to Heat

Are the Utah Jazz going to trade Donovan Mitchell?

Although reports indicated general manager Danny Ainge was going to rebuild around Mitchell after trading away three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert for a treasure’s trove of plates and picks, insiders now feel that "Spida" could be had for the right price.

With players such as DeAndre Ayton and Kevin Durant still potentially changing teams, why not add Mitchell to the list of blockbuster moves futures bettors are salivating over. A handful of squads are frantically checking their cupboards to see if they have the pieces available to help the Jazz on their complete team rebuild.

FOX Bet gave us the hypothetical odds on where Mitchell might land if Utah’s brain trust decides to move on from the Spida.

Let’s dive in.

ODDS ON DONOVAN MITCHELL'S NEXT TEAM*

Knicks : +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Heat : +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

76ers : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Field: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

*odds as of 7/13/2022

At +150, it is no surprise that the New York Knicks are considered the favorites to land Mitchell as they have been rumored to be interested in him for years. He is from the NYC Metro area and his dad worked for the New York Mets. Furthermore, he is represented by current Knicks president Leon Rose’s former sports agency. The breadcrumbs are there.

More importantly, the Knicks are one of the few teams that have the draft picks, young talent and cache to pull off such a move. The only question is how much should they give up. Would a team built around Donovan and Jalen Brunson, with little help by way of traded draft picks, really be a title contender?

If you answered yes to that question, betting on the Knicks to win it all might be a smart bet. FOX Bet currently has NYK listed at +15000 to win the title.

The Jazz change their tune on trading Donovan Mitchell | FIRST THINGS FIRST It was established early in the offseason that the Utah Jazz weren't interested in trading the sole face of their franchise, but that seems to no longer be the case. The Jazz are now accepting calls for Donovan Mitchell …

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat (+250 at FOX Bet) are the other strong favorite to poach Mitchell from Utah. DraftKings Sportsbook also has Miami as a favorite as Mitchell's next NBA team to play first minute for. With its great weather, top-notch training facilities and championship-caliber roster, this would be the perfect landing spot for Donovan. The Miami Heat were a few minutes away from an NBA Finals trip and adding Spida to the group would provide the offensive spark that the team was missing at points last season.

Certainly, Miami would include Tyler Herro but being light on draft picks means a third team is likely to be involved in any deal. If Miami is able to snag Mitchell make sure you get your Heat futures in ASAP. Miami currently sits at +1100 to win it all at FOX Bet.

DraftKings also has the Toronto Raptors at +3000, which might be a sneaky good bet. We consider TDOT a strong long shot wager because we have seen them make this play in the past. General manager Masai Ujiri swooped in back in the summer of 2018 to get Kawhi Leonard from San Antonio, which led to the franchise’s first NBA title.

Toronto has young talent, a plethora of picks and would be the perfect fit for someone of Donovan’s caliber. If the Raptors are able to acquire him, they would instantly improve upon their fifth-place conference finish. Toronto would be considered a contender in the East for a time to come since his timeline matches up with most of the team's core. Again, the only question is going to be, how much are the Raptors willing to give up to make this deal happen?

Lastly, from a gambling perspective, when Mitchell plays, the Jazz are 177-168 against the spread, but more importantly, 218-127 straight up (since being drafted). Donovan is 25 and the team has won 63% of the games he has played in, which is why they should get a good haul in return if traded.

Do you like Spida to keep building his lair in Utah? Or do you think he makes a move to another franchise in search of his first ring? Stay tuned to FOX Bet as the story unfolds!

