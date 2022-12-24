National Basketball Association
NBA Christmas Day: Embiid, Dončić, Jokić highlight holiday slate
National Basketball Association

NBA Christmas Day: Embiid, Dončić, Jokić highlight holiday slate

1 hour ago
Yaron Weitzman
Yaron Weitzman
NBA Writer
Melissa Rohlin
Melissa Rohlin
FOX Sports NBA Reporter
Ric Bucher
Ric Bucher
FOX Sports NBA Analyst

The holiday is here, and five must-see matchups are on the NBA slate — and our panel of reporters is watching every second!

Follow along on Christmas Day, as Yaron Weitzman, Ric Bucher and Melissa Rohlin share their major takeaways from each primetime contest.

In the meantime, get ready for all of Sunday's action below:

Philadelphia 76ers @ New York Knicks

Sun 5:00 PM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia 76ers
PHI
New York Knicks
NYK

Current standing: The Sixers are 19-12, good enough for fifth in the East. They are currently on a seven-game win streak. The Knicks are sixth in the East at 18-15, and have won eight of their last 10. 

Key stats: Joel Embiid is staking his claim as the best player in the game. He is leading the league in scoring (33.0 PPG), and put up 53 in a win against Charlotte on Dec. 11. On Friday, he posted 44 in a win over the LA Clippers.

Major takeaway: Still to come!

Los Angeles Lakers @ Dallas Mavericks

Sun 7:30 PM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Los Angeles Lakers
LAL
Dallas Mavericks
DAL

Current standing: Both L.A. and Dallas have underwhelmed this season. The Lakers are 13-19 and have lost three straight. They are 13th in the West and in danger of missing the playoffs for the second consecutive season. The Mavs are eighth in the West at 17-16, and have gone 5-5 in their last 10.

Key stats: Luka Dončić is everything for Dallas. He leads the team in points (32.8), rebounds (8.3), assists (8.7), steals (1.7), field goal attempts (22.5) and free-throw attempts (10.2). This season, in games when Dončić either doesn't play or scores 30 points or fewer, the Mavs are 3-10. They are 14-6 when Dončić scores 31 or more, and 5-1 when he scores 40 or more.

Major takeaway: Still to come!

Milwaukee Bucks @ Boston Celtics

Sun 10:00 PM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Milwaukee Bucks
MIL
Boston Celtics
BOS

Current standing: The Celtics and Bucks are arguably the best two teams in the league. Boston is first in the East at 23-10, despite losing five of its last seven. Milwaukee is 22-10, even though its lost four of its last seven. One will make a statement on Sunday. 

Key stats: The Bucks are still attempting to work All-Star forward Khris Middleton back into the fold, after he missed the first 20 games of the season while recovering from wrist surgery. In the seven games he's played this season, Milwaukee is 4-3, and Middleton is averaging 11.1 points on 32.5% shooting.

Major takeaway: Still to come!

Memphis Grizzlies @ Golden State Warriors

Mon 1:00 AM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Memphis Grizzlies
MEM
Golden State Warriors
GSW

Current standing: Memphis and Golden State are headed in two different directions. The Grizz are second in the West at 20-11, but have the same record as the conference's top team (Denver). They've also won eight of their last 10. The Warriors are 11th in the West at 15-18, and have lost seven of their last nine.

Key stats: Since Steph Curry went down with a shoulder injury, the Warriors are 1-3. And even though they earned a 16-point win at Toronto on Dec. 18, their three losses since Curry's injury have been by an average of 26.7 points.  

Major takeaway: Still to come!

Phoenix Suns @ Denver Nuggets

Mon 3:30 AM
ABC
NBA
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Phoenix Suns
PHX
Denver Nuggets
DEN

Current standing: Denver is in the conversation for best team in the league, sitting atop the West at 20-11 and having won six of its last seven. Phoenix, the top team in the West from a year ago, is fourth in the conference at 19-14, but has only won three of its last 10 games.

Key stats: Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić is arguably getting better. He's averaging 24.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and is third in the NBA in assists, with 9.3. He is the only non-point guard in the top 10 in assists and the only center in the top-37 (Embiid is 38th with 4.6 assists per game). Jokić is also tied for first in the league in triple-doubles (six) and double-doubles (22) this season.

Major takeaway: Still to come!

Yaron Weitzman is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He is the author of "Tanking to the Top: The Philadelphia 76ers and the Most Audacious Process in the History of Professional Sports." Follow him on Twitter @YaronWeitzman.

Ric Bucher is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. He previously wrote for Bleacher Report, ESPN The Magazine and The Washington Post and has written two books, "Rebound," on NBA forward Brian Grant’s battle with young onset Parkinson’s, and "Yao: A Life In Two Worlds." He also has a daily podcast, "On The Ball with Ric Bucher." Follow him on Twitter @RicBucher.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Parity rules the NBA ahead of intriguing Christmas Day slate
National Basketball Association

Parity rules the NBA ahead of intriguing Christmas Day slate

10 hours ago
NBA Debate: What to watch for on Christmas Day
National Basketball Association

NBA Debate: What to watch for on Christmas Day

20 hours ago
Hornets reportedly advancing in contract talks with Miles Bridges
National Basketball Association

Hornets reportedly advancing in contract talks with Miles Bridges

1 day ago
NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Will Trae Young want out of Atlanta?
National Basketball Association

NBA Trade Rumors Tracker: Will Trae Young want out of Atlanta?

1 day ago
Lakers' Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in foot
National Basketball Association

Lakers' Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in foot

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes