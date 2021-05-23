National Basketball Association Ja Morant, Dillon Brooks dominate in Grizzlies' upset win over Utah Jazz just in share facebook twitter reddit link

There was a dominant showing in Utah on Sunday. It just didn't come from the expected team.

Fresh off winning two straight elimination games in the NBA Play-In Tournament, the Memphis Grizzlies looked like the hungrier team in their stunning, 112-109 Game 1 victory over the Utah Jazz.

Here is how Memphis stunned the Jazz — and the rest of the NBA — in Sunday's Game 1.

Key performers: Dillon Brooks and Ja Morant

If there were one word to describe Brooks' game, it would be fearless.

That fearlessness was on full display in Game 1.

Brooks caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 14 points to help the Grizzlies push their lead to as many as 11 and take full control of the game.

Through three quarters, Brooks had 29 points, the most ever scored by a Grizzlies player making his playoff debut.

He finished the game with 31.

Brooks wasn't alone in the pyrotechnics, either. His teammate and 2020 Rookie of the Year Morant contributed 26 points of his own, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Turning point: The second quarter

Early in the first half, this game had the typical feel of a 1-seed dominating an 8-seed, with the top-seeded Jazz taking a 14-point lead early.

But the Grizzlies responded to the early punch from their opponents with a counter in the form a 17-2 run to give them the lead and get them right back in the game.

The Grizzlies took a 49-43 lead into halftime and didn't relinquish their hold for the rest of the game, with the margin reaching double figures at multiple points in the third and fourth quarters.

Wild card: Donovan Mitchell's ankle

Mitchell hasn't played in a game since April 16 because of an ankle sprain, and Jazz fans who hoped to see him Sunday will have to wait a little longer.

The All-Star guard led the Jazz in scoring this season, with a career-high 26.4 points per game, and he was clearly missed in Game 1. The Jazz struggled offensively, shooting 42.2% from the field and just 26% from 3-point range. The absence of their most dominant player clearly impacted their offensive output as a team.

If Mitchell cannot go in this series or is compromised when he returns, there is a chance that Sunday's won't be the only win the Grizzlies pick up.

Did you know?

The was the Grizzlies' second Game 1 win in their past 10 playoff series. They also picked up their first win of the season against the Jazz after losing the season series 0-3.

Sunday's game also marked just the sixth home loss of the season for the Jazz. Their 31-5 home record was the best in the NBA this season.

What's next?

Memphis struck first and in doing so stole home court from the team with the best home-court advantage in the NBA this season.

The Jazz will look to defend their turf in Game 2 at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday.

