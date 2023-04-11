'Last Dance' Air Jordan sneakers sell for record $2.238 million
Michael Jordan's last dance with the Chicago Bulls happened a quarter-century ago, but His Airness is still netting major dividends from that special season.
A pair of Jordan sneakers put on auction by fine arts company Sotheby's sold for $2,238,000 on Tuesday, the highest-ever price paid for a pair of sneakers. Jordan wore the shoes in the second half of Game 2 of the 1998 NBA Finals. In that game, he scored 37 points, while nabbing five boards and dishing three assists. Chicago won the matchup against Utah 93-88, and Jordan's memorable series-clinching game-winner came nine days later in Game 6.
The previous record for highest shoe sale was on a pair of Nike Air Ships that were worn by Jordan by in a regular-season affair. They went for $1.472 million at a different Sotheby's auction.
Jordan's "last dance" memorabilia is notoriously coveted. The highest-ever sports item sold at auction was a Jordan jersey worn in Game 1 of that same series, which netted an astounding $10.091 million.
Jordan averaged 33.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists during the series.
