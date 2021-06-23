National Basketball Association The LA Clippers are again in an 0-2 hole, but is it time to count them out? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

History is repeating itself for the LA Clippers, this time in the Western Conference finals.

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns beat the Clippers 104-103 in an exhilarating Game 2 , taking a 2-0 series thanks to a sensational alley-oop from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton in the final second.

This is the third time during these playoffs that the Clippers have found themselves in an 0-2 hole to start a series. They lost the first two games against the Dallas Mavericks in the first round, then dropped the first two games in the semifinals to the Utah Jazz. Now Paul George and the Clippers trail the Suns by the same margin, and with Suns star Chris Paul eyeing a Game 3 return, they have their work cut out for them as they look to pull off another stunning comeback.

However, the one thing the sports world can count on is never counting the Clippers out. They are the first team in NBA history to overcome two 0-2 deficits in one postseason – can they make it three?

If you ask NFL Pro Bowler Brandon Marshall, the answer is no.

On Wednesday's "First Things First," Marshall discussed why he isn't confident the Clippers can pull off another upset after watching Paul George's performance – or lack thereof – in Game 2.

"He’s been performing lights out the last couple games. He’s been carrying this team since Kawhi [Leonard] went down, and then all of a sudden, you get in the biggest moment of your career probably, and you miss two free throws … to win the game and tie the series up.

"The whole game for [George] wasn’t a good game. … From the field, he wasn’t efficient. … He just looked sloppy at times."

George shot 10-for 23 (43.5%) from the floor – including 1-for-8 (12.5%) from 3-point range – for 26 points in 41 minutes in Game 2. He added six rebounds and six assists, and was 50% from the free-throw line.

Had George made his last two free-throw attempts of the night, he would have given the Clippers a three-point lead with eight seconds left on the clock, instead, the 103-102 margin set the stage for Ayton's game-winning dunk.

Marshall's co-host and NBA Analyst Chris Broussard agreed, saying that despite George's overall revival late in the fourth quarter in Game 2, his inefficiency in the final moments ultimately cost the Clippers the game.

"He came back. Wasn’t having a great game, but down the stretch, he was awesome," Broussard said. "Nine points in the last two and a half minutes. 6-2 run over a 40-second span that gave them the 1-point lead with 22 seconds left. … It was over, and then for Paul George to go to the free-throw line as an 85% career foul shooter and 89% at the free-throw line this postseason and miss those shots … not only did he write a whole new chapter in the tales of ‘Pandemic P’, but it cost them the game … and probably the series."

However, Broussard isn't ready to give up on the Clippers just yet, even though it's – once again – a long shot for LA.

"I’ve learned not to write off the Clippers," he said. "I’m not gonna fully give them 0% chance of winning this series, but I’m gonna say 5%. I mean, this thing is virtually over. They’re facing some obstacles against Phoenix they didn’t face against Dallas or Utah."

"No. 1, Dallas and Utah were largely, on the offensive end, one-man shows," Broussard continued. "So it was easier to stop that offensive or deal with those offensives because they were based on one player. Phoenix is not like that."

On Wednesday's "Undisputed," Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also acknowledged that the Clippers are capable of making a comeback, but he offered a word to the wise.

"No, no, I've learned my lesson the hard way," Sharpe said. "I'm never counting out a Ty Lue basketball team. He will find a lineup and push the right buttons.

"I understand the Suns are a different team. They’re better than the previous two teams that they beat after falling behind 0-2, but I’m not counting them out, but they better win on Thursday night."

Chris Paul missed the first two Phoenix Suns wins over the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Finals. However, he may see a return to L.A. soon. According to reports, CP3 is hopeful to return for Game 3 as long as he clears the league’s health and safety protocols. Shannon Sharpe explains how he 'learned his lesson' and why he won't count out the Ty Lue-coached Clippers, but that they must win Game 3.

The Clippers will look to home-court advantage as the series shifts to Staples Center for the next two games. Games 3 and 4 both tip off at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday and Saturday (ESPN).

