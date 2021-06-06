National Basketball Association LA Clippers finally pass Game 7 test against Dallas Mavericks 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Melissa Rohlin

FOX Sports NBA Writer

Steve Ballmer couldn't control his excitement.

The LA Clippers owner slapped the court. He shook the man sitting next to him courtside with both hands. He wildly gesticulated, swinging his arms and high-fiving the empty space in front of him.

The Clippers had done it.

With an inspired performance Sunday afternoon, they beat the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7 of their first-round NBA playoff series. On paper, advancing past the first round isn't exactly a momentous milestone.

But for this organization, it meant everything.

It meant avoiding complete and total disaster.

Just days ago, it seemed as though the Clippers were on a collision course of epic proportions.

It began last season, when they blew a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals. They vowed they'd be better this time around. They promised things would be different.

Then they quickly fell into an 0-2 hole against the Mavericks. They won their next two games in Dallas but once again fell apart in Game 5 — to the extent that multiple reporters heard them being mocked by their own ushers after Kawhi Leonard air-balled a potentially game-tying 3-pointer.

The Clippers then survived an elimination Game 6 behind a transcendent, 45-point performance from Leonard, setting up a do-or-die scenario Sunday.

It all came down to Game 7.

And finally, the Clippers shined.

They put together a stunning performance, overwhelming the Mavericks with a beautiful and synchronized attack from all corners of the court.

Leonard nearly had a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Marcus Morris Sr. had 23 points, including going 7-for-10 from beyond the 3-point line.

Paul George scored 13 of his 22 points in the second quarter, in which Leonard went scoreless. Reggie Jackson (15 points), Terance Mann (13 points), Nicolas Batum (11 points) and Luke Kennard (11 points) transformed themselves into significant offensive threats.

The Clippers just didn't have any weak spots.

Everyone was a threat from everywhere, a dizzying and overwhelming combination that slowly sapped the Mavericks of their life, despite a heroic, 46-point performance from Luka Dončić to try to save his team's season.

It was a sigh of relief for a Clippers organization that had always disappointed.

This time, they were resilient. They persisted. And now they're in the second round while the defending champion Lakers are on summer break, a touch of irony in a city that has always belonged to the neighbors down the hall.

For the Clippers, the big turning point came a little more than a week ago. Their belief in themselves was born as they were spiraling toward rock bottom, trailing the Mavericks 30-11 in Game 3.

"We were one or two plays away to almost get swept," Batum acknowledged Sunday. "And we find something in us like resiliency and some toughness. Like, 'OK, we can't go down like that. We are a good team. We are a good team, and we have to show it,' and we came back. After Game 3, we said, 'OK, they can't beat us twice. They can't beat us twice after that.' And we did it."

That moment showed the Clippers that they can win. They can't give up. They need to fight.

Heading into Game 7 against the Mavericks, that was their mentality.

But it was impossible not to think about what happened last year in Game 7 against the Nuggets in the NBA bubble, when they completely fell apart, with Leonard scoring 14 points and George 10.

This victory helped erase that memory.

Leonard, who scored twice as much Sunday as he did in that disaster, set the pace from the get-go, scoring 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting in the first quarter.

His aggressiveness was contagious.

"I think it all started with big dog, with Kawhi," Jackson said. "He came in with a mentality that he was going to take this game today. He was going to come in and lead and wasn't going to be shy about his play at all."

Leonard's play opened up the court for everyone else. The Mavericks needed to double-team him. And when they did, the Clippers punished them for it.

LA shot 50% from the field and 46.5% from beyond the 3-point line. The Clippers were hitting from everywhere. It was the perfect blitz for a team that has been known for the perfect bust.

As for Game 7 last year?

"That s---'s over," Clippers coach Ty Lue said.

"I'm not thinking about last year," Leonard said. "I'm thinking about what are we doing today and what the next step is tomorrow."

The Clippers aren't looking back.

And heading into their series against the top-seeded Utah Jazz, which begins Tuesday, the Clippers finally feel good about themselves.

Their backs were against the wall. They knew how severe the repercussions could be. Yet they overcame the odds and persevered.

For the first time in a long time, the Western Conference is theirs for the taking. The Lakers are out. The Jazz and Phoenix Suns aren't battle-tested in the postseason.

It's the Clippers' time.

And whether they finally seize the opportunity and advance beyond the second round of the playoffs for the first time in franchise history or fold once again, it'll be up to them.

At least Sunday they learned that the choice is theirs.

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She has previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @melissarohlin.

