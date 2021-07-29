National Basketball Association NBA Mock Draft 7.0: Final mock updates on Draft Day from Jason McIntyre 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

It’s NBA Draft day, so of course, rumors are flying, with the Thunder and Cavaliers reportedly trying to move up to the No. 1 spot for Cade Cunningham.

I’ve had Jalen Green No. 1 on my board throughout the workout process, though, as he’s got the highest offensive upside of any player in the draft. Cunningham is the safest pick, because his floor is so high, and taking the safest pick never gets you fired. Evan Mobley has a strong case to go first after an impressive NCAA Tournament run and his ability to do almost everything on the court.

In just a few short hours, all the speculation will be put to bed. Let's dive into my latest updates.

1. Detroit Pistons – Jalen Green, Guard, G League

I’d certainly draft Green first because in a few years, he could reach Bradley Beal levels. But as a team and front office that need immediate returns, the Pistons will probably play it safe and go with …

2. Houston Rockets – Cade Cunningham, Guard, Oklahoma State

The safe pick. He’ll probably average 17-10 as a rookie wherever he goes and win ROY. As talented and winning of a player as he is, let’s squash the "he could be Luka Doncic" nonsense, though.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – Evan Mobley , F/C, USC

For all the ceiling talk of Mobley being a cross between Anthony Davis and Chris Bosh, a more likely comp might be Miami’s Bam Adebayo, who is still an excellent, max-contract player.

4. Toronto Raptors – Jalen Suggs , Guard, Gonzaga

Everyone loves Kyle Lowry, but he’s 35 years old. He’ll be forgotten if Jalen Suggs is an All-Star in a few years.

5. Orlando Magic – Scottie Barnes , Wing, Florida State

Between Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and Barnes, the Magic could have the pieces for a formidable defense.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder – Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League

If the Thunder can’t trade this pick to move up, Kuminga is the guy I’d vote "most likely to be a future All-Star" of anyone left.

7. Golden State Warriors – Franz Wagner , Forward, Michigan

Most of Wagner’s offensive stats the first two seasons in Ann Arbor were identical; where he made his biggest leap was defensively (3.2 block percentage).

8. Orlando Magic – James Bouknight , Wing, Connecticut

Two years ago, the Magic made the playoffs. Now, three of their top four scorers are gone, and they’re trying to rebuild on the fly.

9. Sacramento Kings – Moses Moody , Wing, Arkansas

Moody is divisive among the analytics community. He has a 7-foot wingspan, but why doesn’t he rebound well, and why are his defensive metrics so pedestrian?

10. Memphis Grizzlies (from New Orleans) – Josh Giddey, guard, NBL (Australia)

Giddey might be the ninth guy in the rotation next year, but that’s on a team that could win a round in the playoffs.

11. Charlotte Hornets – Usman Garuba, Forward, Real Madrid

If Spain faces the US at the Olympics, don’t be surprised to see Garuba matched up against Kevin Durant. Has the potential to be an elite defender.

12. San Antonio Spurs – Alperen Sengun, F/C, Turkey

Turned 19 last weekend, and could go as high as six, or possibly fall out of the lottery.

13. Indiana Pacers – Davion Mitchell, Guard, Baylor

His defense for Rick Carlisle will be a perfect cultural fit.

14. Golden State Warriors – Chris Duarte , Wing, Oregon

The Warriors will be working tirelessly to trade both picks and nab a superstar, but if they don’t, Duarte would provide immediate help.

15. Washington Wizards – Ziaire Williams , Wing, Stanford

Spent most of the process in the 20s, but he’s trending toward the late lottery.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder – Isaiah Jackson , F/C, Kentucky

Nerlens Noel 2.0?

17. New Orleans (via Memphis) – Trey Murphy , Wing, Virginia

Sounds like there could be more changes on the horizon in New Orleans. Murphy going ahead of Corey Kispert might surprise some people.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder – Miles McBride , Guard, West Virginia

Three months ago, he wasn’t on many people's first-round radar. He went from a good 6-foot-1 guard in the Big 12 to "NBA rotational guard" very quickly. Could McBridge be a Terry Rozier-type defender in a year?

19. New York Knicks – Jalen Johnson , Forward, Duke

If you’re drafting on what he is – an enigma – then Johnson goes in this area or later. But what he can be, given his passing ability and his potential to play multiple front court positions … you might have to take a lottery flier.

20. Atlanta Hawks – Tre Mann , Guard, Florida

If they retain John Collins, there’s no front court help needed. But Trae Young will need help in the backcourt.

21. New York Knicks – Keon Johnson , Wing, Tennessee

Thibs likes defense, and Johnson is one of the better wing defenders in the first round.

22. Los Angeles Lakers – Jared Butler , Guard, Baylor

Still puzzled how he doesn’t go in the lottery. One intriguing NBA comparison: Eric Gordon.

23. Houston Rockets – Corey Kispert , Wing, Gonzaga

If there’s a player who falls tonight, it could be the 22-year-old All-American shooter.. Sure, Kispert could be Joe Harris or Duncan Robinson, but those guys weren’t taken in the first round.

24. Houston Rockets – Kai Jones , C, Texas

Can Kai Jones be the next Daniel Gafford, a big brimming with potential in Washington?

25. LA Clippers – Jaden Springer , Guard, Tennessee

Shot 43 percent on 3-pointers … but he attempted fewer than two a game.

26. Denver Nuggets – Sharife Cooper , Guard, Auburn

Always want to draft the best player, but the Nuggets are desperate for guard help.

27. Brooklyn Nets – Bones Hyland , Guard, VCU

Another team looking hard at guards to rest Kyrie and Harden for the playoffs.

28. Philadelphia 76ers – Cam Thomas , Guard, LSU

Between Tyrese Maxey and Cam Thomas, the 76ers might have the best pair of bench scoring guards in the NBA.

29. Phoenix Suns – Ayo Dosunmu, Guard, Illinois

A three-year starter in college is much more likely to help the Suns try to make another deep playoff run than a potential-laden teenager.

30. Utah Jazz – Josh Primo , Guard, Alabama

Utah needs to figure out the Mike Conley situation and how to keep Donovan Mitchell happy. And is Joe Ingles getting traded tonight?

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports gambling analyst, and he also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft.

