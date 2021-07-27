National Basketball Association Jason McIntyre NBA Mock Draft 6.0: First round trade movement begins 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

We’re approaching 48 hours until the NBA Draft and things are starting to get complicated.

The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans trade on Monday saw them swapping picks No. 10 and No. 17, with Memphis willing to take on two somewhat bad contracts because it appears they really like someone at 10.

And, after weeks of near-certainty that Cade Cunningham would go first, multiple reports say that the Detroit Pistons haven’t made a decision and Jalen Green is firmly in the mix.

Let's dive into my latest updates.

1. Detroit Pistons – Jalen Green, Guard, G League

I’ve been consistent throughout and he’s definitely the guy I would take here. The Pistons seem focused on Cunningham, but Green wouldn’t surprise me at all.

2. Houston Rockets – Cade Cunningham, Guard, Oklahoma State

Having Cunningham second isn’t a slight. Right now, he’s more NBA-ready than Green. He’ll be an All-Star and could certainly average 20 and 10 on a playoff team.

3. Cleveland Cavaliers – Evan Mobley , F/C, USC

No change. The Cavs nucleus of Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro, plus Jarrett Allen , needs one more piece to push for the play-in tournament. Mobley is that guy.

4. Toronto Raptors – Jalen Suggs , Guard, Gonzaga

No change. The ultimate ceiling comp that’ll get Raptors fans excited when Kyle Lowry walks: Jrue Holiday . The measurements between Suggs and Holiday are incredibly close.

5. Orlando Magic – Scottie Barnes , Wing, Florida State

No change. There will be trepidation to get another non-shooter, but when your NBA ceiling comp is a more-eager-but-less athletic Ben Simmons , you get over-drafted.

6. Oklahoma City Thunder – Jonathan Kuminga, F, G League

No change. The Thunder have more ammo than anyone to make a big trade this week, and they’d love to get in the top four.

FAYETTEVILLE, ARKANSAS - MARCH 06: Moses Moody #5 of the Arkansas Razorbacks shoots a free throw during a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Bud Walton Arena on March 06, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Aggies 87-80. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

7. Golden State Warriors – Moses Moody , Wing, Arkansas

No change. When you hear a lot about a shooting guard (Bouknight) and very little about a more complete player at his same position (Moody), reporters are getting fed information for a reason. Moody is an overall better prospect.

8. Orlando Magic – James Bouknight , Wing, Connecticut

If you can go playmaking-scoring with two lottery picks, and both contribute next season, that’s a huge win for what could be a play-in team in the East.

9. Sacramento Kings – Franz Wagner , Forward, Michigan

No change. Sounds like the Kings are hatching something big, perhaps moving Marvin Bagley or De’Aaron Fox . Wagner can play multiple frontcourt positions, which is key if they lose Richaun Holmes , too

10. Memphis Grizzlies (from New Orleans) – Josh Giddey, guard, NBL (Australia)

Is the playmaking teenager the target of the Grizzlies? With only one more year left on the deals of Kyle Anderson and Tyus Jones , Giddey could slide into a reserve role quickly.

11. Charlotte Hornets – Alperen Sengun, F/C, Turkey

There’s young talent in the frontcourt in PJ Washington and Jalen McDaniels, but Sengun has a higher upside than both of them.

12. San Antonio Spurs – Usman Garuba, Forward, Real Madrid

Stock rising as his play leading up to the Olympics for Spain has shown he’s ready to contribute sooner than later.

13. Indiana Pacers – Davion Mitchell, Guard, Baylor

No change. Pacers may be packaging this pick and Myles Turner in potential trades to move up. If they stay here, Mitchell and Malcolm Brogdon form a strong defensive backcourt that can score, too.

14. Golden State Warriors – Chris Duarte , Wing, Oregon

No change. Still don’t care that he’s 24. He’s helping a playoff team immediately.

15. Washington Wizards – Jalen Johnson , Forward, Duke

One week up, one week down. There’s a scenario where Johnson creeps near the top 10 or falls closer to 20.

16. Oklahoma City Thunder – Keon Johnson , Wing, Tennessee

Facing the athletic three-headed backcourt of Lu Dort , Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Johnson would be as fun as a tooth extraction.

17. New Orleans (via Memphis) – Corey Kispert , Wing, Gonzaga

Pretty sweet if the Pelicans wanted Kispert all along and thought they could get him at 17. He’s over 22 years old but this pick falls outside the lottery, excluding him from the Jimmer Fredette/ Doug McDermott comparisons.

18. Oklahoma City Thunder – Isaiah Jackson , F/C, Kentucky

No change. If you look at his 8.4 ppg and 6.6 rpg and say "no way," you don’t know how the NBA drafts.

19. New York Knicks – Cam Thomas , Guard, LSU

No change. I’m surprised he’s not in the 6-12 range, but lack of defense and playmaking make him something of a one-dimensional prospect.

20. Atlanta Hawks – Ziaire Williams , Wing, Stanford

Got himself a green room invite. The Hawks could have wing openings based on free agency.

21. New York Knicks – Miles McBride , Guard, West Virginia

No change. If they go guard-guard at 19 and 21, it’s clear they’d rather not spend $20 million on Lonzo Ball or trade for Dennis Schroder . Four of their guards/wings are free agents.

22. Los Angeles Lakers – Jared Butler , Guard, Baylor

I might have been influenced by all the Ricky Rubio chatter this week, as the Lakers look for point guards to lighten the load on soon-to-be 37-year old LeBron James.

23. Houston Rockets – Jaden Springer , Guard, Tennessee

It’s not about needs here for the Rockets. Take the best player with the biggest upside.

24. Houston Rockets – Kai Jones , C, Texas

No change. Only 20, Jones has been playing basketball for five years, and the league loves his potential.

25. LA Clippers – Trey Murphy , Wing, Virginia

Silver lining of Kawhi Leonard out for most of the regular season: You get to build your depth for the playoffs.

26. Denver Nuggets – Sharife Cooper , Guard, Auburn

Can you imagine Cooper vs. Jamal Murray in practice in a year?

27. Brooklyn Nets – Bones Hyland , Guard, VCU

Is there a quicker pair of backup point guards in the NBA if the Nets keep Mike James and draft Hyland?

28. Philadelphia 76ers – Tre Mann , Guard, Florida

The boxes the 76ers are looking to check: Create your own shot, ability to shoot and ability to defend. Mann checks all of them.

29. Phoenix Suns – Josh Primo , Guard, Alabama

Youngest player in the draft will be counted on next year to contribute, especially if Cameron Payne signs elsewhere in free agency.

30. Utah Jazz – Josh Christopher , Guard, Arizona State

No change. If you watch his tape vs. Villanova and UCLA, you’ll wonder why he’s not a late lottery pick.

