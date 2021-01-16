National Basketball Association
National Basketball Association

Reactions To Harden's Impressive Debut

1 hour ago

James Harden made quite the impression in his debut with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, becoming the first player in NBA history to record a 30-point triple-double in his first game with a team.

Harden finished with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 14 assists, and his old friend Kevin Durant poured in 42 points of his own.

The Beard started slowly, not scoring his first points until a pair of free throws in the closing seconds of the first quarter.

Once he got going, however, Harden was in classic form, showing off his handles and agility on his first bucket in a Nets uniform ...

... flashing his typical playmaking ...

... and finding himself right back at home alongside KD as the Nets beat the Orlando Magic 122-115 for their eighth win of the season.

Even amid all the action of the NFL's divisional round, Harden's Nets debut drew quite a reaction from pundits, players and fans alike.

His trimmed-down appearance, particularly compared to that of his last game with the Rockets, was a topic of discussion pregame.

As The Beard and Brooklyn took control, though, all anyone was talking about was how good the Nets looked on the court.

Now, if you were impressed by Harden's first outing with Brooklyn, you might be considering a wager on the Nets – say, for example, to win the whole thing. Brooklyn is currently +333 to win the NBA Finals, according to FOX Bet.

If so, you might want to hear from FOX Sports gambling expert Sammy P first, as he recently spoke to oddsmakers about how they're evaluating Brooklyn. 

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Basketball Association

A Big Liability In Brooklyn

A Big Liability In Brooklyn
How do sportsbooks react to blockbuster trades? How much money is on the Nets? And is there any value? Sammy P asked the experts.
8 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Worthy of Attention

Worthy of Attention
Zach LaVine is setting the league on fire. Is Chicago officially looking at its next superstar guard?
10 hours ago
National Basketball Association

Onward in H-Town

Onward in H-Town
The Harden era has ended. But with Victor Oladipo joining John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins, redemption is possible in Houston.
1 day ago
National Basketball Association

Finals Fate

Finals Fate
Does Brooklyn's new triumvirate spell trouble for the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers' chances at a repeat?
2 days ago
National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Experiment

Brooklyn Experiment
Three of the game's brightest now reside in Brooklyn. How it will come together is still to be determined, writes Melissa Rohlin.
3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks