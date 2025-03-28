National Basketball Association Ranking the best No. 1 picks in the NBA Draft since LeBron James Published Mar. 28, 2025 6:47 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James is arguably the greatest player of all time and, by extension, the greatest No. 1 overall pick in the history of the NBA Draft.

The No. 1 picks before James all deserve to be in the conversation — Magic Johnson, Kareem Abul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Shaquille O'Neal — but James has separated himself from the rest over the course of his 22-year NBA career.

But who have been the best No. 1 picks since James was drafted No. 1 overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003? Nick Wright put his list together on "First Things First."

Not on the list

Andrew Bogut (2005), Andrea Bargnani (2006), Greg Oden (2007), John Wall (2010), Anthony Bennett (2013), Andrew Wiggins (2014), Ben Simmons (2016), Markelle Fultz (2017), DeAndre Ayton (2018), Zion Williamson (2019), Cade Cunningham (2021), Paolo Banchero (2022), Zaccharie Risacher (2024)

Nick Wright's list

8. Blake Griffin (2009)

Drafted by: LA Clippers

Awards/accolades: 6x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 2010-11 ROY

7. Karl-Anthony Towns (2015)

Drafted by: Minnesota Timberwolves

Awards/accolades: 5x All-Star, 2x All-NBA, 2015-16 ROY

6. Derrick Rose (2008)

Drafted by: Chicago Bulls

Awards/accolades: 2010-11 MVP, 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA, 2008-09 ROY

5. Kyrie Irving (2011)

Drafted by: Cleveland Cavaliers

Awards/accolades: 2016 NBA champ, 9x All-Star. 3x All-NBA, 2011-12 ROY

4. Anthony Edwards (2020)

Drafted by: Minnesota Timberwolves

Awards/accolades: 3x All-Star, 1x All-NBA

3. Dwight Howard (2004)

Drafted by: Orlando Magic

Awards/accolades: 1x NBA champ, 8x All-Star, 8x All-NBA, 3x DPOY, 5x All-Defensive

2. Anthony Davis (2012)

Drafted by: New Orleans Hornets

Awards/accolades: 1x NBA champ, 10x All-Star, 5x All-NBA, 5x All-Defensive

1. Victor Wembanyama (2023)

Drafted by: San Antonio Spurs

Awards/accolades: 1x All-Star, 1x ROY, 1x All-Defensive

