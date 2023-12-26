National Basketball Association
Ja Morant wins Western Conference Player of the Week upon return from 25-game suspension
Published Dec. 26, 2023 6:20 p.m. ET

The Memphis Grizzlies have yet to lose since Ja Morant returned to the floor for them and the NBA has rewarded Morant's massive impact since coming back with the Western Conference Player of the Week award.

Morant, who was suspended 25 games by the NBA for flashing a gun on social media, rejoined Memphis Dec. 19 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He immediately showed out, posting 34 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and dropping in a game-winnning floater as time expired to win 115-113.

He followed that performance with 20 points, eight assists and five boards against Indiana, and had 30 points, 11 assists and six boards vs. Atlanta Saturday. Memphis, which currently sits 13th in the West at 9-19, has gone 3-0 in games he's started. 

The Grizzlies led the league in paint scoring during that stretch (62 PPG), while Morant himself was tops among all players in the same category (20.7).

