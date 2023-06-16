National Basketball Association
Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA after second alleged gun incident
National Basketball Association

Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA after second alleged gun incident

Updated Jun. 16, 2023 11:04 a.m. ET

Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games to begin the 2023-24 season, the NBA announced Friday morning. The suspension comes exactly one month after the star Memphis Grizzlies point guard was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun on an Instagram live stream for the second time in less than three months.

The suspension will come with conditions for his return.

"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities since May 14 after the second video of him apparently brandishing a firearm surfaced

Silver delayed the announcement of Morant's suspension until after the NBA Finals, a move he said was intended to keep the focus on the series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, which resulted in the Nuggets defeating the Miami head 4-1 earlier this week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ADVERTISEMENT
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Bill Belichick appears to understand the AFC East paradigm has shifted

Bill Belichick appears to understand the AFC East paradigm has shifted

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes