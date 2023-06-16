Ja Morant suspended 25 games by NBA after second alleged gun incident
Ja Morant has been suspended 25 games to begin the 2023-24 season, the NBA announced Friday morning. The suspension comes exactly one month after the star Memphis Grizzlies point guard was seen flashing what appeared to be a gun on an Instagram live stream for the second time in less than three months.
The suspension will come with conditions for his return.
"Ja Morant's decision to once again wield a firearm on social media is alarming and disconcerting given his similar conduct in March for which he was already suspended eight games," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.
Morant has been suspended from all Grizzlies team activities since May 14 after the second video of him apparently brandishing a firearm surfaced.
Silver delayed the announcement of Morant's suspension until after the NBA Finals, a move he said was intended to keep the focus on the series between the Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat, which resulted in the Nuggets defeating the Miami head 4-1 earlier this week.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
