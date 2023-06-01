National Basketball Association
Adam Silver says Ja Morant discipline would come 'shortly after' NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

Adam Silver says Ja Morant discipline would come 'shortly after' NBA Finals

Updated Jun. 1, 2023 9:03 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant won't face disciplinary action from the NBA until after the Finals, league commissioner Adam Silver said in a press conference on Thursday.

"In assessing what discipline is appropriate — if that’s the case — we look at the history of prior acts, but then we look at the individual players’ history as well, and the seriousness of the conduct," Silver said. "Those are all things that get factored. It’s not an exact science. It comes down to judgment at the end of the day on the part of me and my colleagues in the league office.

"In terms of the timing, we’ve uncovered a fair amount of additional information. We probably could have it to a head now, but we made the decision — and I believe the Players' Association agrees with us — that it would be unfair to these players and these teams to announce the results of that investigation. And given that we’re in the offseason, and he’s now been suspended by the Memphis Grizzlies indefinitely, nothing would have changed anyway in the next few weeks.

"My sense now is that shortly after the conclusion of the Finals, we will announce the outcome of that investigation."

Morant was suspended indefinitely by the Grizzlies on May 14 after he appeared to be holding a gun in another social media video that was streamed live on Instagram. Morant was suspended eight games for a similar incident in March and fined an estimated $669,000 in salary. In that two-week span, Morant sought counseling at a Florida facility.

Following his most recent suspension, Morant released the following statement via ESPN:

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

ADVERTISEMENT

Morant, 23, signed a five-year designated rookie contract extension last summer worth $193 million in guaranteed salary. He averaged 26.2 points, 8.1 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game for the No. 2 seed Grizzlies during the 2022-23 regular season.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Basketball Association
Memphis Grizzlies
share
Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league investigates tweets

Referee Eric Lewis not selected to work NBA Finals while league investigates tweets

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWestminster Kennel Club Westminster Kennel ClubUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes