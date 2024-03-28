National Basketball Association Hornets shut down LaMelo Ball for rest of season with ankle injury Published Mar. 28, 2024 3:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Charlotte Hornets are shutting down guard LaMelo Ball for the season.

Ball has not played since Jan. 27 for the Hornets (18-54), who've been eliminated from postseason competition. Charlotte has missed the playoffs in eight straight seasons, the longest drought in the NBA.

The 22-year-old Ball, who signed a five-year max contract extension in July, has had repeated problems with ankle injuries since coming into the league and has played in just 58 games over the last two seasons.

Ball had been playing well before going out, averaging a career-high 23.9 points per game this season. Ball was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021 and an All-Star the following season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share