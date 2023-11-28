National Basketball Association Hornets' LaMelo Ball reportedly to miss extended time due to ankle sprain Published Nov. 28, 2023 7:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Charlotte Hornets will be without their top star for some time.

LaMelo Ball's ankle sprain is considered to be "serious" and will "likely" force him to miss an extended period of time, The Athletic reported on Tuesday. Luckily, Ball didn't suffer a fracture, but the Hornets will be "cautious" as he underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in the same ankle last season, The Athletic added in its report.

The point guard suffered the injury in the Hornets' loss to the Magic on Sunday, falling on his right leg as he went up for a layup. Ball needed assistance to get off the court.

Ball has gotten off to a good start this season after playing just 36 games due to injury last year. He's 16th in scoring (24.7 points per game) and fifth in assists (8.2 per game) in the league, shooting 44.3% from the field and 38.8% from distance.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the play from the young All-Star hasn't translated to many wins at this point of the season for the Hornets. Charlotte is 5-10 entering Tuesday, sitting in 12th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Hornets are looking to make it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 this season. The last year they had Ball healthy for a full season, the Hornets ended up making the play-in tournament, which was Ball's second season in 2021-22.

Ball signed a five-year, $260 million extension with the Hornets this offseason as he was entering the final season of his rookie contract.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association Charlotte Hornets LaMelo Ball

share