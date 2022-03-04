Los Angeles Lakers Have the Lakers hit rock bottom after fourth straight loss? 39 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Have the Los Angeles Lakers hit rock bottom after suffering their fourth loss in a row on Thursday?

Things could certainly be heading in that direction following their 132-111 blowout loss to the LA Clippers.

However, on Friday's "Undisputed," FOX Sports NBA Analyst Ric Bucher broke down why things still aren't as bad as they could be for the Lakers — even with Anthony Davis still out, Russell Westbrook undergoing multiple role changes and LeBron James seemingly unable to carry the team on his shoulders.

"The pain can get much worse than this," Bucher said. "Because they are still in the ninth spot. They've lost four in a row. The New Orleans Pelicans, very much are on a little bit of a roll since acquiring CJ McCollum and making that move. They've won three in a row. But rock bottom in my estimation is you fall completely out of the playoff picture, completely out of the play-in tournament and LeBron James decides that, ‘You know what, this is not worth it. I’m going to shut it down. I'm gonna save myself.'"

"There's already some people out there who are … suggesting that that's what LeBron should do. He should save himself for another day and make sure that he's able to play when Bronny is eligible a couple of years from now," he continued. "That ultimately would be rock bottom. Don't ask me if there's still hope. Don't ask me if there's still a chance. I have tried to do my best to hold that candle in the darkness for Lakers fans about where things are. That all they have to do is get into the play-in tournament, and then all of their veteran experience will flip this thing on its head. But my goodness."

"You guys remember that commercial where the old lady falls down and she says, ‘Help me! I’ve fallen and I can't get up?'" Bucher asked. "That's what the Lakers look like right now. They look they've fallen and not only can't they get up — they're not really interested in getting up. They got swept by the Clippers. They got Reggie Jackson dancing on them in their building. How much worse can it get? Well, the truth is, sadly it can get worse. And I'm past the point now of assuring Lakers fans that it won't get worse. It could."

Jackson put up big stats for the Clippers, finishing with 36 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. For the Lakers, James ended with 26 points and eight rebounds to Westbrook's 17 points and eight rebounds.

The Lakers are now 27-35 (.435), ninth in the Western Conference and fourth in the Pacific Division behind only the Sacramento Kings. What's more, they have the second-toughest remaining schedule next to the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks, with upcoming games in Phoenix, Dallas and Utah.

Only time will tell if James & Co. can reel things back in before it's too late.

Otherwise, it appears the end of the Lakers' season could be near.

