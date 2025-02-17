National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA conference title odds: Which teams will make the NBA Finals? Published Feb. 17, 2025 9:42 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Believe it or not, the NBA regular season is nearly over, as it concludes on April 13.

At that point, all eyes will be on which squads will make it to the NBA Finals.

Can the Celtics make it to the Finals for the third time in four years? Can Dallas make a second consecutive Finals appearance, but this time without Luka Dončić?

Let's check out the odds for the Eastern Conference and Western Conference winners at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 17.

Eastern Conference winner

Celtics: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Cavaliers: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Knicks: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Bucks: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

What to know: As noted, the Celtics have made the Finals two of the last three years, and lost in the Eastern Conference finals in seven games the other year. The Celtics finished with the best record in the NBA last season, but are far from that so far this season, sitting 5.5 games behind Cleveland in the East as of Feb. 17. However, against the Cavs, Knicks and Bucks this season, Boston boasts a 7-1 combined record. The East has been a bit of a jumble over the past decade. Only twice has the No. 1 seed made it to the Finals. The No. 2 seed has made it four times, the No. 3 seed has made it once, the No. 4 seed has made it once, the No. 5 seed has made it once, and the No. 8 seed has made it once.

Western Conference winner

Thunder: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Nuggets: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Lakers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Grizzlies: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Warriors: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Clippers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Mavericks: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Wolves: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Rockets: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

What to know: The West figures to be a little more competitive than the East this season, considering last season's winner (Dallas) is currently eighth in the standings and fighting for a play-in spot. OKC earned the top seed last season, but lost to the Dončić-led Mavericks in the second round. However, Dončić is now a member of the Lakers alongside LeBron James. Unlike the East, the No. 1 seed in the West has gone to the Finals six times in the last 10 years. The No. 2 seed has gone twice, and the No. 3 seed and No. 5 seed have each gone once.

