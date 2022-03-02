Los Angeles Lakers
Will Lakers' disappointing season stain LeBron's legacy? Will Lakers' disappointing season stain LeBron's legacy?
Los Angeles Lakers

Will Lakers' disappointing season stain LeBron's legacy?

1 hour ago

If LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers could be summed up in one word, the word might be uneven.

After missing the playoffs in his first season with the franchise in 2018, James helped lead the Lakers back to prominence in 2019, winning the NBA Finals. An injury-plagued 2020 season saw the Lakers slip from contenders to first-round pushovers, and now, they are on the verge of being a lottery team once again.

The Lakers (27-34) are currently 9th in the Western Conference and only two games ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers for the 10th and final spot in the play-in tournament.

If the Lakers maintained this pace for the rest of the season, they would finish the season with 35 wins, the lowest total for a James-led team since his rookie season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they also won 35 games.

With such a disappointing season on hand, would it be a black mark on James' sterling resume? Not in the eyes of Colin Cowherd, who believes this season won't even be remembered when discussing James' career.

"Nobody talks about the bad movies from Marlon Brando," Cowherd said on "The Herd."

"Nobody talks about MJ with the Wizards and nobody talks about Favre with the Jets."

LeBron's legacy is set despite the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles

LeBron's legacy is set despite the Los Angeles Lakers' struggles
The Los Angeles Lakers have added another loss to their season after falling to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, making their path to the playoffs even more difficult.

Both Favre and Michael Jordan experienced similarly disappointing tenures with the New York Jets and Washington Wizards respectively, missing the playoffs with both franchises.

But while James could miss the playoffs with the Lakers this season, his stint with the franchise should ultimately be seen as a success.

His legacy is intact, according to Cowherd. Everything that comes now is just filler for the story.

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Philadelphia 76ers: The only NBA team with a top-10 duo?
National Basketball Association

Philadelphia 76ers: The only NBA team with a top-10 duo?

2 hours ago
NBA odds: LeBron James could leave Lakers for Knicks, Heat or Bronny
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: LeBron James could leave Lakers for Knicks, Heat or Bronny

7 hours ago
Bucks, Suns, 76ers atop Cowherd's NBA Finals favorites
National Basketball Association

Bucks, Suns, 76ers atop Cowherd's NBA Finals favorites

1 day ago
NBA odds: Lines on Zion Williamson's next team, from Knicks to Lakers
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Lines on Zion Williamson's next team, from Knicks to Lakers

1 day ago
Did LeBron James' absence lead to demise of dunk contest?
National Basketball Association

Did LeBron James' absence lead to demise of dunk contest?

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes