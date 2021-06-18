Colin Cowherd counts down the NBA's top 10 young superstars-in-the-making
This NBA postseason has been riddled with injuries, but the silver lining is that has provided a chance for a crop of young players to enter the conversation about the league's best.
With young stars such as Devin Booker, Trae Young, Luka Dončić, Ja Morant and Jayson Tatum taking the league by storm this postseason, combined with LaMelo Ball being named Rookie of the Year, there is a surplus of young talent in the NBA today.
With so many rising stars scattered across the league, it can be difficult to keep up. But not to worry. Colin Cowherd is here with his list of the top 10 young stars currently in the NBA.
10. De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings
2021 stats: 25.2 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 7.2 APG
Colin's take: "Nobody talks about him. He averages 25 [points] and seven [assists]. His scoring average has gone up every year. I think he's kind of close to his ceiling, but who has he played with?"
9. LaMelo Ball, Charlotte Hornets
2021 stats: 15.7 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 6.1 APG
Colin's take: "Rookie of the Year, unbelievable, way better than I thought. If he's this good now, what is he next year?"
8. Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
2021 stats: 21.2 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 4.8 APG
Colin's take: "Torn ACL, that bothers me. Very good player. The injury is something. It's something, but he's great."
7. Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans
2021 stats: 27 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 3.7 APG
Colin's take: "Health is a factor. It's all health. He doesn't defend. He's great at what he does, but there's holes. Health is frightening. He was hurt in college and is hurt in the NBA."
6. Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz
2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.2 APG
Colin's take: "Plays on both ends. Again, I think he's closer to his ceiling. Ceiling's good. His ceiling is great. But I think he indicates how good the list is. He and Tatum are close to their ceilings, and I love it."
5. Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies
2021 stats: 19.1 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 7.4 APG
Colin's take: "Ja Morant ain't close to his ceiling. Rookie of the Year, everything got better his second year. Like Trae Young, his confidence is through the roof. I don't even know where his ceiling is."
4. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
2021 stats: 25.6 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 4.3 APG
Colin's take: "He's talented, but they really needed Chris Paul to get to the next level. It's a little ding on him. Talent is insane. He's a natural scorer."
3. Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
2021 stats: 26.4 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 4.3 APG
Colin's take: "He's already had 50-point games. Now, his ceiling, he's pretty close to it. I think he's a 26, 27, 28 PPG guy. Now, I'll say this, he's not at his ceiling because his points, rebounds, assists have increased the last four years."
2. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
2021 stats: 25.3 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 9.4 APG
Colin's take: "He's averaging 29.5 points in the postseason. That's four more than he averaged in the regular season, and that's against two excellent defensive teams. His ceiling, he's just scratching it."
1. Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks
2021 stats: 27.7 points per game, 8.0 rebounds per game, 8.6 assists per game
Colin's take: "He's already had more 40-plus playoff games than Duncan, Magic, Ewing, Lillard and Oscar Robertson. He's not close to his ceiling."
Watch Colin's full breakdown below: