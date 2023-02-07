National Basketball Association Cam Thomas continues hot streak, scores 43 points against Suns 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas is making history, even in losses.

Thomas scored 43 points in the Nets' 116-112 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, becoming the youngest player in NBA history with three straight 40-point games. He had 44, followed by a career-high 47 points on Monday.

After a 24-point first half, on 8-for-12 shooting, Thomas got off to a slow start to the second half. The Suns took a double-digit lead late in the fourth, but Thomas responded. He helped rally the Nets in the final 90 seconds, scoring 13 points, mostly from the free-throw line, during that span. He hit a pair of free throws that cut the Suns' lead to 112-111 with 7.1 seconds remaining.

Thomas went to the free-throw line again with the Nets down 114-111 with 4.1 seconds left. He made the first free-throw and intentionally missed the second. Suns center Deandre Ayton grabbed the rebound though and sank the ensuing free throws to give Phoenix the win. The two free-throw makes gave Ayton 35 points, tying his career high.

Devin Booker scored 19 in his first game since Christmas, after missing the previous 21 games with a strained left groin. He had a strong stretch after the Suns led by just three midway through the fourth quarter. He scored six points and set up Ayton for another basket during a 13-4 run that pushed it to 109-97 with 2:25 to go.

Mikal Bridges scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half and played a key role in the defensive effort that cooled off Thomas just long enough for the Suns to build a 12-point lead with 2:25 remaining.

Nic Claxton and T.J. Warren had 17 points each for the Nets, who lost on back-to-back nights after trading Kyrie Irving and fell to 5-9 without the injured Kevin Durant. They opted not to play Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the players they acquired from the Mavericks in the trade for Irving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

