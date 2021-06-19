National Basketball Association
NBA playoffs: Top moments from Game 7 between Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks

52 mins ago

It all comes down to this: The Milwaukee Bucks vs. the Brooklyn Nets in Game 7, with a trip to the Eastern Conference finals at stake.

The series returns to Brooklyn as the Nets look to Kevin Durant and home-court advantage to carry them to a second-round playoff victory.

On the other side, the Bucks, who came together in a big way Thursday, winning 104-89 to force Saturday's winner-take-all Game 7, hope to pull off a major comeback after going down 0-2 in the series.

The home team has won each game in this series, as the Bucks (5-0) and Nets (6-0) are the only teams undefeated at home in these playoffs.

The winner of this series will advance to take on the winner of Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, which will conclude the conference semifinals on Sunday.

Here are the top moments from Game 7:

The crowd was electric on Saturday at Barclays Center.

It was back-and-forth to start the action in the first quarter, but Joe Harris got things going for the Nets early, which got a lot of love from an injured Kyrie Irving sitting courtside.  

After struggling in Game 6, Durant wasted no time getting into a rhythm in Game 7. He launched seven shots in the first quarter on his way to scoring 10 points to lead the Nets. 

Giannis Antetokounmpo mirrored Durant in the first, logging 10 points to keep the Bucks within three, 28-25, at the end of the quarter.

